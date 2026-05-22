Everybody’s going crazy for this £35 IKEA floor lamp from the new PS 2026 range – I predict this viral flexible light is a future design classic

Last week, IKEA dropped the long-awaited PS 2026 collection in its physical stores. And from the 1st June, the bold, playful range is also going to be available online.

There’s been a lot of buzz around the launch with some of the hero pieces first introduced to the attendees of this year’s Milan Design Week last month – and the IKEA PS 2026 floor lamp was the highlight everyone was talking about. And it’s clear that this flexible lamp design is set to become a future design classic.

Designed by 12 different designers, the IKEA PS 2026 collection is the tenth installment of the Swedish retailer’s PS range, first introduced in 1995 also in Milan. And from day one, it’s been known for coming up with now highly coveted design classics, whether it’s the IKEA PS 1995 keyhole clock which has recently been reintroduced into the brand’s offering in electric blue (it was originally bright red), or the easily recognisable IKEA GULLHOLMEN rocking chair from 2002 which you can now only score on resale sites like eBay.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Yesterday, I got to see and try the majority of the PS 2026 collection in person. And I understand the hype around the versatile £35 IKEA living room lighting idea which has gone absolutely viral since the collection drop.

I’m sure as years and even decades go by, its popularity will remain, owing to its versatile design which can be readjusted in three different ways. It reminds me of the also hugely popular Habitat Cone adjustable floor lamp but it takes the design a little further.

‘As a designer I was trained that multifunctionality never works, which I do think is the case in most cases,’ the designer of the IKEA PS 2026 floor lamp, Alexander Pott, said to Ideal Home’s News Writer, Kezia Reynolds who recently got to visit the IKEA HQ in Älmhult, Sweden.

‘If you want to combine two functions, both of them don’t fully work. But I think in this case, it becomes almost like an archetype that’s reduced to the essence of a lamp.’

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘I made three lamps, three designs, each providing a different functionality – so an up light, a spot light and a reading light. And then having those prototypes done, I realised that they all had a similar characteristic, with a different functionality. But if I could only solve the joints by rotating it. Luckily, I managed to combine those three functionalities into one object.’

But the 44-product collection holds more than just one future design classic, at least in my opinion anyway. So these are the 6 pieces that I predict will go down in history – and which therefore make for great investments right now.