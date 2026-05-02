IKEA is not only incredibly popular for its affordable flatpack furniture for our homes, but once the sun comes out, everybody becomes obsessed with its garden furniture offering, too. But even though the brand is known for its super budget-friendly credentials, not all of IKEA's garden furniture pieces are as affordable as they seem. In fact, I found 4 IKEA outdoor furniture alternatives for less.

To be able to recommend the best garden furniture on the market, I regularly check various brands’ and retailers’ collections so that you don’t have to – and it’s on one of these recent ‘sweeps’ that I discovered a few more affordable alternatives for some of IKEA’s outdoor bestsellers.

It all started with the 17 Stories Dalvey Wide Rectangle Steel Loveseat, available at Wayfair for £283.99 for a two-seater outdoor sofa. As soon as I spotted it, I knew it was the perfect budget alternative for IKEA’s super popular HAVSTEN sofa, which retails for £480. Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young, owns a couple of the IKEA HAVSTEN three-seaters and when I showed her the Wayfair sofa even she said it looks pretty much identical. It's even more alike than the Habitat budget lookalike I found last year.

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Top IKEA outdoor furniture alternatives

Which one of the IKEA outdoor furniture ideas do you think is best? And which one do you have your eye on? I would love to know. And if you still prefer the IKEA designs, that's entirely ok, too.

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