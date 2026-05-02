Jump to category:

Everybody’s obsessed with IKEA outdoor furniture – but I found 4 more affordable alternatives on the high street to some of their bestsellers

IKEA is known as the most budget-friendly option – but I found 4 lookalikes for even less

Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published
A sunny garden with two 3-seater IKEA HAVSTEN outdoor sofas facing each other
(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)
Jump to category:

IKEA is not only incredibly popular for its affordable flatpack furniture for our homes, but once the sun comes out, everybody becomes obsessed with its garden furniture offering, too. But even though the brand is known for its super budget-friendly credentials, not all of IKEA's garden furniture pieces are as affordable as they seem. In fact, I found 4 IKEA outdoor furniture alternatives for less.

To be able to recommend the best garden furniture on the market, I regularly check various brands’ and retailers’ collections so that you don’t have to – and it’s on one of these recent ‘sweeps’ that I discovered a few more affordable alternatives for some of IKEA’s outdoor bestsellers.

Article continues below

Top IKEA outdoor furniture alternatives

Which one of the IKEA outdoor furniture ideas do you think is best? And which one do you have your eye on? I would love to know. And if you still prefer the IKEA designs, that's entirely ok, too.

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She