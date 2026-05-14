When IKEA designers were set the brief of ‘playful functionality’, what resulted was a 44-piece collection that not only set out to fill homes with joy, but also perfectly complemented small space living. As a homes journalist who is both design-obsessed and the proud renter of a tiny flat, these are the pieces I’d choose for my small space.

After a 10-year hiatus, IKEA’s hotly anticipated (thanks to Milan Design Week) PS Collection landed in stores today and will be available online from 22 May. Having started back in 1995, this is the 10th instalment of PS, a collection dedicated to good design and function at a low price.

I was lucky enough to have a sneak peek at the new pieces (and try a few out for myself). These are the items that caught my eye as a small flat dweller, and why I think these space-saving features also nail some of the biggest home decor trends of the year.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: IKEA)

I headed to Älmhult, Sweden, to see the 2026 PS collection for myself, and it wasn’t the bold colours and sleek shapes that caught my eye, but the way these products could bring playful design to small spaces.

While Scandi design is typically stereotyped by minimalist, functional features, IKEA’s iconic PS collections combine these principles with colours and shapes that put a smile on your face. PS 2026 is a return to the Swedish brand’s Democratic Design principles - the idea that products should be both high-quality and long-lasting, at an affordable price point, of course.

‘I think with IKEA PS we really wanted to dig into where we come from with the Scandinavian heritage, but without being nostalgic, so we really wanted to look at where we come from and take inspiration from that, but move it into the future and the way we did it is by briefing 12 designers to do their version of that and see how that could surprise us in the team briefing,’ Maria O’Brian, Creative Leader of IKEA’s 2026 PS collection told me.

‘I think in the end the collection kind of speaks for itself that we got these playful functional objects.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And for Maria to describe the collection in just three words: ‘playful, functional, and simple’.

This clever lamp snaps into three different poistions, acting as a reading light, spotlight and uplight. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Out of the 44-piece collection, it's safe to say there is plenty to sink your teeth into. Whether you're looking for practical hallway storage ideas or statement home decor items - notably Marta Krupińska's rocking bench, which was inspired by Oktoberfest and is designed to have buddies rocking side by side.

But for my small flat, it was Lex Pott’s Floor Uplighter that caught my eye. Available in three colourways - blue, yellow and red - this lamp has three-in-one functions. It’s an uplighter, spotlight and reading lamp, making it a great lighting idea for small spaces.

I’ve always dreamed of turning a corner of my flat into a cosy reading nook . While I’ve been eyeing up Habitat’s Dawson Accent Chair (£200) to squeeze into the space by my bookshelf, a space-saving lamp like this one offers multiple functions besides being a handy reading lamp.

I was impressed with how stylish this storage footstool looked. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Lex explained to me that he had put the design together using broomsticks at his Rotterdam studio. He then realised he could combine three lamps in one by using a clicking and rotating head, so you can angle it as you please.

‘I also gave the lamp to my 5-year-old son,’ he added. I think within 30 seconds he realised that it could move, twist and click. And within half a minute, he had the 3 options available.’

As well as the clever lamp, I was also drawn to Marta Krupińska’s Footstool with Storage. Made from two-tone wicker, this stunning design is large enough to act as both a stool, footstool and storage basket, with plenty of space to stash extra blankets and other living room essentials in its belly. The Ideal Home team are strong believers that storage options should always be pretty, and this footstool nails that sentiment.

Having sat on this viral chair, I can promise it's so comfy! (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

I also can’t not mention the green, inflatable Easy Chair, which was designed by Mikael Axelsson. While the chair went viral after its debut in Milan for its innovative design, I was really impressed with how lightweight it is. Trust me, you can literally pick it up and toss it across the room - not that you’d want to, of course.

At just 7kg, this chair is perfect for small spaces because you can move it so easily. If you have extra guests or need the floor space, this chair can easily be moved out of the way and even deflated. Plus, having sat on it myself, it's really comfortable and supportive.

‘We have tried to make everything as feasible as possible for a small space living home,’ said Maria. ‘For example, for the air chair, when you live small, you might have to move your furniture to make space for dinner and then move something else to sit down and watch TV. It feels very generous and big, but you can easily lift it, even deflate it if you really need the space.’

I can’t wait for the collection to drop online, but if you’re feeling a little impatient, here are a few more small-space buys the Ideal Home team loves.

Alternative clever small space buys

Dunelm Yard Hadden Footstool £99 at Dunelm If like me you're a sucker for pretty storage, this Dunelm pick is a good one. It's has a stylish wood finish, and plush seat for comfort. M&S Rechargeable Ribbed Wall Light £29.50 at M&S Small flats and homes also often lack an abundance of plug space - this is where rechargable lighting can be a handy yet stylish solution. DUSK Bryony Accent Chair - Ecru Was £189, now £151 and Dusk This stylish chair and footstool has a clever design which allows you to slot the stool under the chair when not in use. The stool is also lidded for extra storage.

The IKEA PS collection is genuinely impressive to behold. Marrying style and practicality, it’s a small home dream.