The fastest drying heated airer we've tested is on sale at Argos for £55 – and it's selling quickly

Argos is currently offering up to 25% off selected heated clothes airers, including the Ideal Home favourite JML DriBUDDI which has dropped to just £55 from its usual £79 price point. It's being snapped up on the Argos website at lightning speed, so we suggest acting fast if you want to nab a great deal on an essential piece of kit for your home.

Although March often signals the transition to springtime, the UK weather never fails to beg to differ. Luckily, owning one of the best heated clothes airers means that you never have to wait for a clear day to do your washing, as drying clothes quickly is as easy as simply plugging in your airer and letting it do all the work for you.

Therefore, while the rainy weather is still a constant if you haven't yet taken the plunge into the life-changing world of heated airers, consider Argos' heated clothes airer sale as your sign to invest and upgrade your current clothes airer setup.

JML DriBUDDI Heated Indoor Airer, was £79 now £55 at Argos

JML DriBUDDI Heated Indoor Airer | was £79 now £55 at Argos Dubbed the 'fastest drying' heated airer we've tried and tested, boasting drying times of just 2-3 hours. Don't let its compact design fool you, as it certainly packs a punch.

The JML DriBUDDI is definitely a heated airer of notable impact, helping dry your clothes using a warm air motor that helps to drop out creases, leaving your clothes feeling crisp and fresh with that 'line-dried' feel we all know and love.

It has a slightly smaller capacity of 10kg (around 18 hanging items inside the pod at once). But, rest assured that it still makes a great fit for quick-drying those last-minute loads of laundry.

The gentle drying is safe for all fabrics and its powerful motor uses up to 25% less energy than other dryers, bringing down the cost of running a heated airer even further. So, not only do you save time but you can also save energy at home with this nifty buy.

While it retails fairly affordably as far as heated airers go, our Ecommerce Editor and in-house heated airer expert, Amy Lockwood flagged this deal as one not to miss out on. She assures that £55 is a 'really good price' for this wash day essential, so what are you waiting for?

On the other hand, if the JML DriBUDDI isn't quite what you're after, as we mentioned above, Argos is offering up to 25% on selected heated airers. Here are a couple of others we recommend shopping in the sale.

Shop Argos' heated airer sale

We're not sure how long the offer will last, but seeing as a handful of these heated airers are currently proving popular on the website from keen shoppers, we wouldn't wait too long to have a browse.

These deals don't just happen every day, after all.