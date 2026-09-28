Joanne McNally uses this playful colour as her ‘red thread’ and it beautifully ties her maximalist decor together – interior designers reveal how you can do it too

There’s nothing I love more than a snoop around a celebrity home, and the latest to catch my eye is comedian, writer and actor Joanne McNally, whose recent house-moving video on Instagram revealed her brilliant technique of using pink to anchor her maximalist decor.

Those with stylish homes will know that having a ‘ red thread ’ running throughout your space ties your home together coherently for a finished look that feels as considered as it is stylish. Examples include Victoria Beckham , who has pops of pistachio green tying her home’s interiors together.

Now you can add Joanne to your list of celebrity inspiration. Her gorgeous, maximalist home decor is neatly tied together by a repeated pink colourway. Here’s how you can do it, according to interior design experts.

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In a recent Instagram post, Joanne vlogged her recent move into her home and amongst all the packing and subsequent unpacking, I noticed that pink featured heavily amongst her homeware. She had a pink rug, chairs, mirror, storage unit, lighting and artwork, too. While there’s no doubt pinks proved a colour trend with staying power, what Joanne’s use of pink does is give her home a considered, finished look.

‘Joanne’s pink home accents are a great way for her to inject her personality and personal brand into her home. Pink is such a naturally uplifting colour, helping to keep a space feeling fun, positive and full of character,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Using a ‘red thread’ colour throughout a property is a great way to make a bold choice feel cohesive. People often assume that if they introduce a strong colour, they need to use it heavily from room to room. In reality, following a simple 5% rule and repeating small touches of the same colour throughout can maintain personality and connection without the scheme feeling overwhelming.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

A red thread can be anything from a paint shade, material or pattern. Joanne’s use of pink works so well because it matches the bold, characterful nature of her interior design.

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‘When you have lots of shapes, colours and individual pieces competing for attention, a recurring colour gives the eye something familiar to find. Pink provides that connection while still allowing each piece to have its own personality,’ says Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors .

‘Joanne uses pink with real confidence. It feels playful and personal, especially alongside her sculptural furniture, colourful art and unexpected accessories. I love that she hasn’t treated pink as something that has to be delicate; it can hold its own among much bolder pieces.’

How to get the look

‘Choose a colour you genuinely love, then repeat it in different ways: perhaps a chair in one room, a detail in an artwork in another, and a lamp or cushion elsewhere. Vary the scale and the shade, and let the rest of your home evolve around it. The aim is a sense of connection, not a matching set,’ is Kunal’s advice.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

When considering the best accent colour for your home, consider the palettes that genuinely make you happy. Do you have a favourite colour you wouldn’t mind seeing in every room? That makes a great red thread. If you want to reflect a bolder, playful home pink is a great choice, meanwhile a soft green can be used to evoke a sense of calm.

‘It’s also a clever way to embrace a bolder colour without making a huge commitment. Accessories and smaller decorative pieces are relatively easy to change, so if Joanne’s tastes or trends evolve in the future, the overall look can easily evolve with them,’ adds Natalie.

Shop pink home decor

If you love maximalist decor, but aren't sure how to make sure it flowers in your home, opting for your own 'red thread' can help tie it all toether. It's up to you which colour you choose.