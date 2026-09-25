These are the 5 Christmas buys that always sell out come October – so snap them up fast before they go out of stock for another year

I’ve been saying this all throughout this month when I talk or write about something Christmassy – I know it’s only September, but brands are dropping their Christmas collections now. And the best ones have to be snapped up asap because people go crazy for them and they sell out fast. These are the 5 Christmas buys that sell out by October year after year in my experience – so it’s likely to happen again this festive season.

Whether you’re in the market for the best artificial Christmas tree or want to get your hands on some of the most popular and viral Christmas decor ideas, this curated list has got it all. In order to avoid regret at a later date closer to Christmas when you’re ready for your holiday shopping, I recommend getting ahead and adding these to basket now while you still can.

1. John Lewis Cotswold Christmas tree

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Every year, the John Lewis Cotswold potted pre-lit Christmas tree comes out on top in our best artificial Christmas tree buying guide as the best tree overall. I just did a Christmas tree testing shoot this week and this was one of the trees I tried. And as expected, it did not disappoint.

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The only downside of this tree is that it comes only in one size - which is 7ft - and perhaps that’s partly why it sells out so early. Usually, it’s gone by mid October despite its rather high price point of £580.

The tree’s extremely realistic look is one of the reasons behind its popularity, as well as the potted design. Instead of a flimsy metal stand which needs to be covered by a tree skirt or presents, the Cotswold comes with a black ceramic planter which looks so much more aesthetically pleasing and adds to the realistic effect.

John Lewis Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree 7ft £580 at John Lewis

2. Marks & Spencer light up candles

(Image credit: M&S)

The M&S light up candles are notorious for selling out within days of launching. Particularly the Yuletide Pine & Spice Refillable Light Up Candle is flying off the virtual shelves – it’s currently the number one bestseller in the M&S home accessories department. And soon after launch last week, it already went out of stock. But luckily it’s been restocked since then.

Aside from this top seller, there are two other also very popular light-up candles – my personal favourite Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon light up candle and the Frankincense & Myrrh light up candle, all of which are refillable and sell for £12 a pop.

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M&S Yuletide Pine & Spice Refillable Light Up Candle £12 at M&S

3. Next gingerbread house Christmas tree skirt

(Image credit: Next)

Last year, the whole Ideal Home office missed out on the Next gingerbread house tree skirt as it sold out within days. It all happened so fast we didn’t even manage to let our readers know it had dropped.

But this year, we’d been checking the Next site daily and a couple of weeks ago it launched. Selling for £35, this whimsical tree skirt is made from wood to resemble a row of gingerbread houses. And there’s even a light-up function! How cute and how clever! No wonder it’s so popular.

Next Gingerbread House Light Up Wooden Tree Skirt £35 at Next

4. The White Company Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company’s Christmas trees are well known for being some of the best, most realistic and highest quality trees on the market. And this is reflected in how quickly they sell out. While the also popular Grand Spruce Pre-lit tree - which I regularly rank as the best pre-lit Christmas tree in our buying guide - usually hangs around a little longer as it comes in various sizes, the Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas tree tends to go out of stock early.

It’s only available in one 7.5ft size but it comes with a stylish wicker tree skirt included. And much like the John Lewis Cotswold tree, this one from The White Company is also extremely realistic-looking. It traditionally comes unlit but now, there’s a pre-lit version available, too, and it’s been one of the brand’s top tree sellers so far this year as well.

The White Company 7.5ft Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree and Tree Skirt £675 at The White Company

5. Marks & Spencer XL velvet bows

(Image credit: M&S)

The super-sized M&S velvet hanging bow decorations have had us all in a chokehold for the past three Christmases as they sell like hotcakes and go viral every single year. So here’s to hoping that M&S stocked up on these this year so that there’s plenty to go around.

There are two sizes available this time around – the ‘smaller’, currently more popular one is 65cm long and sells for £20, available in three colourways, while the extra large version is £30 and measures a whopping 95cm.

M&S Velvet Hanging Bow Decoration in Red £20 at M&S

Which one of these top Christmas buys are you snapping up before October?