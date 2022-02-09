We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While they might not be the first element you consider when thinking up your dream kitchen, kitchen sink ideas are definitely one to bring to the top of your list. Hard-working and practical, they are one of the most essential parts of a kitchen re-design, yet are often an after thought or a last minute decision. But their inherent practicality doesn’t mean they have to look boring and ugly. There are numerous sink styles to choose from – be it country, traditional or modern – and there are lots of options for every style, along with some pretty nifty space-saving sink solutions on the market too.

Start by gathering your kitchen ideas to work out which style of sink comes up most, to nail down what look you are most drawn to. That said, your practical needs do still need to take centre stage, as the size, depth and even material will all come into play when making your decision, especially if you have a busy family home.

Take a moment to peruse our kitchen sink ideas and see how this humble basin can transform the look of your space.

Kitchen sink ideas

1. Take it back to black

White is no doubt the most common colour for kitchen sinks, but opting for an all black alternative, might fit your kitchen space better and blend more seamlessly into your worktop. Matching it with a black kitchen tap will create a cohesive look and works beautifully in this kitchen where wood textures and surfaces take centre stage.

2. Bring in the glamour with brass

Buy now: Caple 045-cp 1B brass sink and collander, £376; Adige tap in brushed brass, £129, both Magnet

One way to bring the bling into your kitchen is by choosing a beautiful brass kitchen sink. Brass is becoming more and more popular in kitchens as hardware, appliances, and accessories in this shade bring a touch of luxury to your space. And your kitchen sink should be no different. Again, opting for a matching brass tap unifies the look and lets your kitchen sink shine!

3. Break up bold colour with a simple white sink

A traditional option yes, but a simple, white butlers sink could be the moment of calm in a bold, busy kitchen. Here, the striking teal colour of the kitchen cupboards is broken up with the white sink and provides a much needed break from the colour. A chrome kitchen tap compliments the stainless steel oven and ties the overall look together.

4. Add texture with a fluted front

Butlers sinks have been one of the most popular options in kitchens for a while now, sourced both as new replicas, or from salvage and junk yards across the country. Favoured for both their practical and durable qualities, it’s their depth, size and simplicity that makes them a popular choice for family kitchens. To make more of a feature of yours, choose one with a ribbed or flutted front, which will add texture to a smart, sleek kitchen.

5. Position it in an island

When planning your kitchen design and layout it, it’s worth thinking about the positioning of your kitchen sink, as you’ll need the appropriate plumbing to be in place. Usually a kitchen sink would be positioned by an outside wall to allow the waste water to easily flow away, but this can be adjusted by a professional, allowing you to move your sink to another location. Positioning it within an island could open up your space making it more sociable and will give you a much nicer outlook.

6. Have fun with a bespoke design

How about choosing a bespoke design you’ll love forever? This heart shaped sink, thought up by the team at Shaws of Darwen will bring a little fun to your kitchen and create a talking point among friends. But thinking about opting for a different shaped sink to a traditional square or rectangle, could be the key to your kitchen design and result in something really show-stopping.

7. Pop it in front of a window

Washing up can be a rather dull way to spend time, but by positioning your kitchen sink in front of a window, it will mean the view can distract you from the mundane task. If your kitchen is at the back of your house, having your kitchen sink in front of a window looking out to the garden, means you can keep an eye on children or pets that might be playing out there. A window will also act as a ready-made splashback, which is easy to wipe down from splashes.

8. Give an old sink a new lease of life

Buy now: Gallery Butler sink 800 in Wild Grass Blue, £788.86, Shaws of Darwens

If your old sink is looking a bit tired and is in need of a facelift, adding decals or even some painted motifs to the front, will give it a revamp. Alternatively, you could look at spray painting an old stainless steel sink, to make it white, black or even another colour entirely! A pink sink will make the boys wink!

9. Hide appliances below with a curtain

Go back to basics and create a traditional country kitchen feel with a deep butler sink, blue-painted tongue and groove panelling and a farmhouse-style curtain on a runner, to disguise ugly appliances. A curtain will also help to absorb sound from washing machines and dishwashers and adds some softness to your space.

10. Hang a plate rack above for air drying

White walls, units and accessories help keep a compact kitchen light and airy. To give a country scheme a contemporary update, team a butler sink and real wood worktops with modern units and appliances. Add charm with potted hydrangeas and sweet bunting.

11. Blend your sink and surface with an all-in-one worktop

Opt for a sink that is sunken into the worktop, so that the work surface can be one continuous piece. This makes for a sleek and stylish finish and allows the worktop to become the hero. Adding horizontal notches into the surface beside the sink, will create a dedicated area for washing up.

12. Keep the area behind sleek with a glass splashback

Combine high-gloss units, shiny quartz worktops and a reflective glass splashblack for a stylish and modern kitchen. A taupe colourway will add warmth, while a smart patterned roller blind streamlines the look. You’ll find it easy to clean with no grout lines to worry about, too!

13. Contain washing up in a neat niche

This bespoke basin unit fits snugly in a small area, and a reclaimed post office sorting shelf provides plenty of storage space. Displayed red and white mugs brighten up the scheme, while mismatched ceramic tiles along the wall make a pretty, changeable backdrop.

14. De-stress with a minty fresh backdrop

Create a cool Fifties vibe in your kitchen with serene mint green. Keep objects within easy reach by installing open units, then break up the colour with fresh white worktops and a pretty roman blind to soften the style. Why not plant a mini herb garden to complete the look?

What is the most popular kitchen sink idea?

‘Belfast, Butler and Farmhouse style sinks are here to stay in 2022 as ceramic sinks are set to be one of the most popular kitchen trends again this year,’ says Lizzie Beesley, Head of Design at Magnet. ‘ Their iconic deep basin design can help transform any kitchen into a more classic and traditional space. This is a popular style of sink chosen amongst many homeowners and celebrities such as Olivia Bowen, Gordon Ramsay and Kendal Jenner.’

‘The rise in demand strongly follows the uptake of the ‘cottagecore’ rural aesthetic. However, not only are ceramic sinks aesthetically pleasing, they are also great for busy family households as they are durable, easy to clean and resistant to scratches and staining.’

What are the options for kitchen sinks?

There are many options for kitchen sinks, not just the aforementioned Butler and Belfast sinks. Other options include:

Multi-use or workstation sinks- ‘The practicality and convenience of ‘workstation sinks’ have helped them become a regular feature on US buying guides – a trend we can expect to see become more apparent in the UK this year,’ says Lizzie.Despite the sink already being one of the most useful features in the kitchen, a workstation sink advances this. The innovative design efficiently uses space to allow users to prepare and cut food directly over the sink, also helping to avoid the spread of germs around the rest of the kitchen. They can also come in many designs making them fit in effortlessly to any aesthetic.

Large single basin sinks

Double basin sinks

Undermount sinks

Kitchen island sinks

Corner sinks

Stainless steel sinks

Black sinks

Resin sinks

Brass or copper sinks

Utility sinks

How can I make my kitchen sink look better?

Video Of The Week

A good clean can go a long way to making your kitchen sink look better, so a bottle of cream cleaner and some elbow grease will have it looking spick and span in no time. Next up, think about whether spray-painting it will improve the look. Plastic or stainless steel sinks will benefit most from a coat of spray paint, but be sure to protect surfaces before you start.

A tired sink can also be lifted by the addition of a new kitchen tap. Swapping a dull chrome design for a shiny brass counterpart, will instantly lift your sinks look and create a gleaming spot for washing up.