Aldi is dropping a £50 electric lawnmower this weekend – but is it really worth it? I review garden tools, here's what I think

It's the season to celebrate your lawnmower. And as much as I love to hate mine, you can't deny their convenience — and when you find one that's easy to use, you'll truly never switch. If yours has packed up recently or you're investing in your first lawnmower, then I'm here with some good news: Aldi is launching a £50 electric lawnmower, landing in stores today (12th March).

At just £50, there's no denying that it's a steal — but is it actually worth the £50, or are you better off spending a little more and getting one of the other best lawnmowers we've tested instead?

I've tested a host of garden tools in my outdoor space, from mowers to the best pressure washers and best strimmers. And with a toddler and a dog crawling around my feet as I tackle these jobs, I can confidently tell you exactly what you need in a new lawnmower if you want one for ease of use — and for a quick job.

Article continues below

Let's delve in and see what else you actually get for its £49.99 price tag. And to find out whether it's worth the trip to the middle aisle to hunt one down.

The Aldi lawn mower is electric, and it's corded. It boasts a cutting width of 44cm, while you can choose from 7 cutting heights. Aldi claims it's lightweight, making it easy for those who are less able to mow their lawn using something cumbersome. It's also said to be easy to steer and a better choice for smaller to medium-sized lawns.

This £50 mower comes with the grass bag included, and you'll also get a 3-year warranty with your purchase — impressive! Its design is foldable, so its handle flips over the main part of the mower, and it has a handle for easy carrying into your shed. Claiming that this lawnmower is "proof that green-fingered shoppers don’t have to fork out a fortune," Aldi is confident that this budget buy will sell out fast.

There are 2 other models that it's worth comparing this Aldi lawn mower to, both of which are highly-rated by Ideal Home that we've tried and tested.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatives

I currently own a lawnmower from VonHaus, which boasts a very similar design to this new Aldi lawnmower. In my VonHaus Cordless 40V Lawn Mower review, I rated it 4.5 stars out of 5, mostly because of its affordable price (£165 right now at The Range!) and its dummy-proof design. It's also foldable for storing and, like the Aldi version, it's lightweight.

The major difference between these two mowers is in their power — my VonHaus model is battery-powered, which makes it cordless and super convenient. It has a smaller cutting width, at just 33cm, but this didn't bother me at all. It only benefits from 5 cutting heights instead of 7, but again, this didn't affect me at all.

It has a grass bag, but you can use it without it, if you prefer the mulchings to be scattered back onto your lawn. Better yet, this grass bag is 30L, so it rarely gets full. Guarantee-wise, the Aldi comes with a 3-year guarantee, and the VonHaus is for 2 years, so both are covered.

I've used this lawnmower more times than I can count, and it makes a very quick job of something that, in my eyes, is quite boring. It does sit at £180, which is £130 more than the Aldi model.

Vonhaus Cordless Lawn Mower 40V (Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

There's also our top-rated lawnmower in our buying guide, which is rated 5 out of 5 stars. The Husqvarna Aspire LC34 P4A review talks about all things design and power, while it mostly focuses on the machine's handy cordless design. This lightweight machine, overall, is very similar to the VonHaus mower with a 2-year warranty, 4 cutting heights and a 34cm cutting width. It folds nicely and is small enough for storing away in a tiny shed. It also has a 30L grass box, too. However, it does come in at £279 at Husqvarna, which is £229 more than the Aldi Electric Lawn Mower.

If you are on a budget and owning a cordless mower is very important to you, then the VonHaus mower is the one to choose simply because of its affordable price — it's around £100 less than the Husqvarna model. If a cord doesn't bother you and you'd rather save your pennies, then the £50 Aldi Electric Lawn Mower is your best bet.