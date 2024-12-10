Bows are this festive season’s hottest trend – these are the 14 best Christmas bow ideas to elevate your Christmas decor

You could say that last year’s Christmas season was when the world’s obsession with Christmas bows started. But this year, people are taking their Christmas bow ideas to a whole new level with some truly creative and original ways to incorporate the bow trend into their festive decor.

Utilising bows is one of the easiest and simplest DIY Christmas decorating ideas. But it’s also one of the most effective ones as putting a bow on pretty much anything will instantly elevate both the item itself and the room in general. And indeed, everyone from social media content creators to professional interior stylists have been doing just that this Christmas season – putting bows on anything and everything.

‘Bows are so wonderfully versatile, we are not surprised they are having more than just a moment, whether pre-tied or created from remnants of ribbon you have lying around, it’s easy to achieve a pretty festive effect,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.

I love a bow myself and have been collating all the various ideas on how people have been utilising them in their seasonal decor – and these are the best I’ve come across.

1. Sprinkle them on the tree

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sarah Kaye)

If you’re not feeling particularly adventurous but love the look of bows, then the most traditional and probably the easiest way to include them is by decorating your tree with bows, whether you use store-bought, pre-tied bows or DIY Christmas tree ribbon ideas.

‘Pre-tied tree bows give you perfectly formed loops and just the right length tails, and the twist ties on the back ensure the styling of the bow isn’t compromised when you attach them. Ribbon in all widths and materials from luxurious velvet to the sumptuous satin can be used to create your own bows. Ribbons with wired edges will allow you to create a more structural bow, or choose narrower ribbons for a more drapey relaxed bow. Bows are a wonderfully sustainable trend. Take the ribbon as you unwrap presents on Christmas morning and add it to the tree for an instant uplift to your existing décor and then save it for gift wrapping again next year,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

You can either go for an all-bow bonanza (a bow-nanza perhaps?) or you can pair bows with your other Christmas decorations and baubles. Pretty much anything goes, just keep to a cohesive Christmas colour scheme to avoid a messy look.

2. Create a statement tree topper

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alexander Edwards)

But if you really want to make your best artificial Christmas tree a showstopper with your bow decor, then going for a supersized bow tree topper idea is the way to go.

‘For DIY lovers, craft oversized velvet bows as tree toppers,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘A grand bow tree topper is a stunning alternative to the traditional star.’

Some social media content creators, including Chelsea Stonier of @thehousethatblackbuilt on Instagram, have been making their bows so big that they take over the whole tree, usually using the likes of dust or bed sheets.

‘Super easy DIY, takes about 15 minutes to make,’ Chelsea says. ‘I’d seen the bow trend starting to pick up but wasn’t keen on lots of little bows - too fussy (and too much work) for my minimalist style and was inspired by a creator in Copenhagen with this huge, dramatic single bow for all the impact and none of the effort. Her handle is @idaedith_.’

A post shared by Chelsea Stonier (@thehousethatblackbuilt) A photo posted by on

3. Make pillow bows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Keeping with the oversized Christmas decor trend of this year, you can also craft huge statement bow-shaped decor to hang on doors, above the mantelpiece or anywhere on the walls using pillows to make them properly puffed up.

This idea was pioneered by Australian DIY content creator @genevavanderzeil on TikTok and Instagram at the beginning of this year’s festive season and it’s gone viral since.

All you need is a pillow, a pillowcase, a bed sheet or a duvet cover and a glue gun.

4. Switch out your napkin rings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Who needs a napkin ring when you have ribbon to make bows with? Instead of slipping a napkin ring on your napkins for Christmas or even ‘friendsmas’ dinner, you can just tie a bow on it instead to instantly elevate it.

‘For a place setting with an elegant flair, tie large bows,’ says Rachel Fearnley of Rachel Fearnley Designs. ‘Hand-sew the initials of each guest onto the bow. The bows could be colour coordinated or a selection of Christmas colours to create a riot of happy colour.’

5. Craft a bow garland

(Image credit: Future PLC/Emilie Mendham)

This year, one of Ideal Home’s favourite places where to buy Christmas decorations, Anthropologie, designed a now-sold-out bow garland that everyone’s gone crazy for – the design that is, not so much the over £100 price. Instead, many started DIY-ing their own bow garlands as the perfect budget Christmas decorating idea.

‘For something playful, a garland strung with mini bows can brighten up mirrors, stair rails, or shelves,’ Sam at Flitch says.

Rachel Fearnley continues, ‘If guests are coming to stay over the Christmas period, create a garland of bows which can be hung on the headboard of their beds. Simply take a few bows and attach them to a long piece of ribbon using small safety pins (attached from behind so the safely pins are not visible). The ribbon can be either tied to the headboard, if it is made from wood or metal, or carefully fastened with safety pins if it is a fabric one.’

6. Adorn your candlesticks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

If you’re after minimal effort but maximum reward then tying a bow around your dinner candles or candle holders to make them look all the more special is the perfect way to go. Alternatively, you can opt for tapered candles that already come with a bow design like this Anna + Nina set from Anthropologie and/or a bow-shaped candle holder like this budget-friendly style from The Range.

7. Turn your napkins into bows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

If you’re still not sure what to do with your napkins for Christmas dinner to jazz them up a bit, I recommend folding the napkins into the shape of a bow. It’s so simple yet makes such a difference – and all you need is a set of fabric napkins and some simple napkin rings.

8. Elevate your glassware

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Looking for Christmas table decor ideas? Then adorn plain (and pretty boring) glassware like wine glasses or Champagne coupes with a ribbon tied into a bow at the stem.

‘Create your own bows from any reels of luxury ribbon and use to embellish the stems of wine glasses,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

This trick doesn’t look as great when it comes to tumblers. But if you insist on sticking with tumblers then I recommend going for something like the Bow Icon Juice Glasses from Anthropologie.

9. Bow-ify your Christmas crackers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Let’s face it, most of us go for the cheapest and most inoffensively designed Christmas crackers available at the supermarket. But if you want to make your budget Christmas crackers look a little bit more expensive and special, then tie some ribbon into bows on each end. It works every time!

10. Invest in bow-adorned tableware

(Image credit: Next)

Similarly to the Anthropologie bow glasses, you can also incorporate bows into your Christmas tablescape using tableware like the plate design you choose. Some of the best Christmas table linen I’ve seen this year has been centred around the bow motif actually, much like the Celine Bow Cotton Embroidered Napkins from Anthropologie.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Even Christmas living room decor ideas can use the bow motif here and there. And the cushions are the perfect place to target, whether that’s tying a ribbon around one and tying a bow on top to turn it into a present lookalike or shaping it into an actual bow.

‘Decorative bows are not just for the Christmas tree, they can become a stylish part of the decor around your home too. To give any seating area a Christmas feel, why not add oversized bows to cushions? To create the bows, select cheerful fabric, I would suggest using bright coloured velvet, tartan or organza,’ Rachel Fearnley says.

‘Measure the width of your cushions and times this by five. This will give you the length of fabric required for the bow. The width of fabric is determined by how wide you would like each bow to be. Cut the fabric to the required length and width. Hand or machine sew the edges of the fabric to create a neat hem all the way round. Place the fabric underneath the cushion with the hem side facing upwards, ensuring that there is an even amount of fabric at both ends. Bring the two long pieces of fabric together and tie into a bow. Your cushions have been elevated into a cosy Christmas feel,’ she explains.

12. Bring festive cheer into the kitchen

(Image credit: Michele @mi.interieur)

When it comes to the kitchen, this area of the home is often a bit neglected during the Christmas season in terms of decorating, seen as a more utilitarian space rather than one to decorate. But that doesn’t need to be the case as Instagram content creator Michele of @mi.interieur proves with her bow-shaped tea towel folding hack.

‘Bows are the trend of 2024,’ Michele says. ‘I love this DIY bow because it's super quick and easy to make and everyone can join in because you don't need anything special. The bow looks absolutely beautiful at Christmas time.’

(Image credit: Shayla Talei @shaylatalei)

Alternatively, you can wrap your kitchen cupboard doors with some ribbon and put a bow on top like content creator Shayla Talei of @shaylatalei has done on Instagram.

'The bow hack for kitchen cupboards is one of my favorite ways to add a festive touch,' Shayla says. 'It’s incredibly simple and budget-friendly. I used a wide, wired ribbon in a color that compliments my holiday theme. Cut the ribbon to the desired length, then wrap the ribbon horizontally around each cupboard door and secure it on the back by stapling the ribbon to itself. After, wrap the ribbon vertically around each cupboard door and secure it on the back by stapling the ribbon to itself. Add the bow to the center for the finished look.'

'The whole process is very easy – it takes about 10 minutes for a standard kitchen and makes such a big impact. I’ve actually been doing this for a few years now and was inspired by my brother, who first decorated his kitchen cupboards this way. I loved how festive and unique it looked, and I’ve made it my own tradition ever since,' she explains.

13. Decorate the staircase

(Image credit: Future PLC/Isabelle Kilbey)

Bows also provide the perfect hallway Christmas decorating idea, especially for the staircase idea – whether you decorate the railing with large store-bought or tied bows or with a garland adorned with bows.

‘Bows make a great addition to any greenery you are using to decorate the house. Tie soft drapey ribbon bows into the garland on your stairs,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

14. Welcome guests with a huge bow

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

You can lead with the bow theme even from the outside of your home by decorating your front door with it. Whether that’s by tying a large bow on your Christmas wreath or hanging a large bow in the wreath’s place or even going all out and wrapping the door similarly to a present and topping it with a bow in the middle.

‘The bow trend is super simple, but strikingly effective,’ says Esme Amberg, The Roost head of design. ‘Embrace supersized bows and hang over doors in place of traditional wreaths or adorn your mantle for a pretty focal point.’

The most bow-licious Christmas decor

It’s clear this is the Christmas of the bows – so why not go all out and have fun with the trending theme?