Holly Willoughby’s chilli con carne recipe reel has baffled fans on Instagram, with some asking ‘what’s that thing on the wall?’ in the background of her video in her kitchen.

If you’re one of the confused, don’t worry, you’ve landed in the right place, and Holly’s unusual contraption has actually been a pretty big kitchen trend for the past few years, as celebrities and influencers have hopped on the country kitchen trend .

I won’t keep you in suspense any longer. What Holly has is a pot filler , and while traditionally you spot these in a working professional kitchen, they’re becoming more and more popular in domestic homes. Here’s why.

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Holly frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and home across social media, so sharing one of her recipes is not unusual. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to offer their own cooking suggestions and, of course, praise her kitchen. But one comment in particular stood out to us.

‘What’s that thing on the wall?’

While we’ve established it is a pot filler, it’s time to get into exactly what it means and how a pot filler can impact your kitchen. In short, a pot filler is a tap that sits above your oven, so you don’t have to lug heavy pots of water from your sink to your stove, thus making the cooking process easier and more efficient.

‘The pot filler remains a functional kitchen update for anyone who loves to cook from home. Designed to deliver a greater water flow per minute, a pot filler promises a faster fill so you can easily use your larger pots to cook with, as typically, this style of tap is positioned above the cooktop,’ comments Paul Illingworth, design manager at Adobe .

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Are pot fillers trending?

‘Pot fillers have definitely become more visible this year, especially as people are putting more focus on making kitchens work better for how they actually cook. It's a feature lots of people haven't really seen before either, so videos on social media (like Holly's) tend to gain a bit of attention,' says Dean Harper, chef at Harper Fine Dining .

'It's one of those things where you wouldn't think about it until you see it, then you immediately understand the appeal of having a tap directly above the hob. It’s a feature that feels like it belongs in a professional kitchen, but it’s becoming more accessible in high-end home kitchens too.

‘The main reason they’re becoming more popular is that they solve a very specific cooking problem. If you regularly cook things like pasta, soups, stews, sauces, or large batches of food, moving a heavy pot full of water from the sink to the hob can be awkward. A pot filler removes that step by allowing you to fill the pan exactly where you’re going to cook.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Tyler Smiley)

The main reason people invest in pot fillers is that they make cooking easier and more efficient. They also make a kitchen look instantly ‘high-end’ so it’s easy to see how the aesthetics of a pot filler can play into the decision to include one in your kitchen renovation.

Pot fillers have been a fairly US-centric trend, due to the fact that UK kitchens tend to be on the smaller side. But if you’re planning a kitchen renovation, they are a great way to elevate your space and make it look more expensive. It’s also more affordable to fit one during a renovation.

‘If you’re fitting one during a kitchen renovation, it’s much easier because the walls are already being worked on. Retrofitting one into an existing kitchen can cost more because a plumber may need to access pipework behind the wall,’ explains Dean.

‘The tap itself can range from around £100 for a basic model to several hundred pounds or more for higher-end versions. Installation costs vary depending on the complexity, but homeowners should expect to budget several hundred pounds for professional fitting. It’s important to use a qualified plumber because a leak behind a wall can cause significant damage if the fitting isn’t done properly.’

Alternatively, if you don’t have the space or finances to fit a pot filler. Here are some affordable buys to instantly elevate your cooking space.

Shop the luxe look for less

Living and Home Black and Chrome Effect Stainless Steel Side Lever Kitchen Spring Neck Dual Spouts Kitchen Tap Mixer Tap £39 at B&Q Why not upgrade your existing kitchen tap for something more modern? This one has a built-in pot filler feature. Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Chocolate £46 at Habitat UK Cast iron will always make your kitchen look expensive and deliver quality results when it comes to food. We rate Habitat's affordable options. M&S Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp £49.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Don't underestimate the power of a stylish, rechargeable light to elevate and illuminate the look of your kitchen.

If you were confused by the purpose of Holly’s extra tap, I hope this has cleared it up for you. The question is now: would you fit one in your own kitchen?