Tan France just released the most stylish homeware and furniture collection inspired by his roots – these are his favourite pieces he already has at home

Queer Eye fans buckle up! Tan France has released his first collection of furniture and homeware, created in collaboration with Castlery. The Tan France x Castlery range includes 18 products, each designed by Tan himself in partnership with the furniture brand.

While Tan is known primarily as the fashion expert and stylist on the popular TV show Queer Eye, he’s been active in the home and interiors space, too, especially since renovating his gorgeous Salt Lake City home, all documented in detail by Architectural Digest – from Tan’s choice of kitchen worktops to the exact paint shades in every room. So a full homeware collection designed by Tan is an exciting prospect – and one that did not disappoint as it’s stylish, unique and full of thoughtful details.

The range is already available to shop online now, but as a fan of Tan's home already, I couldn't resist asking him which pieces he’s most obsessed with and which already have a place in his home.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Castlery)

What to expect from the range

Tan’s British-Pakistani heritage was the main source of inspiration behind the look and the motifs of the pieces. ‘The scalloped details from South Asia and England are something that I saw dotted around my house, but also around the UK on what were traditional English buildings,’ Tan told Ideal Home. ‘That was the main inspiration behind the collection. I wanted the collection to feel so singular. One that could truly have only been created by me, so using my two cultural touch points felt like the right jumping off point.’

(Image credit: Castlery)

These references are obvious in everything from the engravings on the legs of the Anaya tea table - that’s right, no coffee table here - to the shape of the Anika table lamp and the aforementioned scalloping of the Rayan mirror.

(Image credit: Castlery)

Originally from Singapore, Castlery (much like Tan) is a very international brand. So the partnership was a good fit for both sides. ‘Before I joined them for the collaboration, I went to visit their store in Singapore to make sure I loved the quality and that this was going to be the right fit for me. I'm over the moon with how it all went. They agreed to let me design whatever I wanted to, as opposed to selecting new colours and fabrics of what they already make, which was a major plus point for me,’ Tan says.

(Image credit: Castlery)

Tan’s top pieces

Even though Tan has designed every single piece in the range and therefore loves them all, of course, there are a handful of products that stand out even in his eyes, including the iconic-looking modular sofa called the Kagan sofa, defined by wood panel inserts and carved, vintage-style wooden legs.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I am obsessed with my lamp. I think it's the perfect balance of play and sophistication to bring newness to any space. And I'm crazy about my sofa. I think the wooden details make it feel so darn unique. I have the lamps in my home already and love them. I also have the side table which I think is stunning,’ Tan says.

But he predicts it will likely be the home accessories that will be the most popular with customers, the Anika table lamp included, of course. ‘I think the accessories will be the most popular as they’re easy to style, add pops of interest and are really well priced,’ he concludes.