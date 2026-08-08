Although it may feel like summer is endless right now, I’m here to break it to you that now is the time to start preparing your colder for colder, wetter weather ahead.

I know it’s still baking hot for most of the country, but the arrival of Aldi’s new Winter Greenhouse (£14.99) has me considering whether now is the right time to start prepping gardens for autumn . At the very least, Aldi’s budget winter greenhouse is worth snapping up now before the temperature drops and demand rises.

If you’re one of those organised gardeners who keeps a close eye on the seasons, consider adding this winter greenhouse to your shopping list as one of those garden jobs you should do in August . How does that saying go? Fail to prepare…

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Gardening in August is mainly about preparing for autumn. There are plants to cut back for a final flush of flowers at the start of the new season, plant crops that thrive in cooler conditions , and of course, it’s time to start harvesting your crops. It’s a transitional period, which is why it’s a good opportunity to start thinking about the months ahead.

Landing in store on 13 August, the Aldi Winter Greenhouse has dropped as part of the supermarket’s Garden Tidy range, which has launched so that shoppers can get their gardens ready for winter on a budget.

The greenhouse is designed to give vulnerable plants and shrubs a ‘cosy home’ during winter. It will shield your plants from harsh elements to ensure they bloom again in spring. The greenhouse also looks very easy to set up, with all you need to do is peg it out like a tent. If you have delicate bedded plants and shrubs, it looks like you can pitch the greenhouse directly over your vulnerable plants.

(Image credit: Aldi)

It has a roll-up door for easy access and is a great option if you lack the space for a permanent greenhouse structure. What I will say is that Aldi hasn’t said how much heat this greenhouse retains. Typically, an unheated greenhouse remains two to five degrees warmer than the outside temperature overnight and up to 20 degrees warmer on bright, sunny days. This will protect your plants from frost .

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However, if the temperature inside your greenhouse drops below five degrees, your plants are at risk. So, you’ll also want to explore other options such as using plant fleece and insulating your greenhouse if it needs it.

Alternatively, I’ve found a few more highly-rated pop-up winter greenhouses that shoppers swear by to protect their plants.

VonHaus Vonhaus Walk-in Greenhouse £34.99 at Amazon UK Reviews say this walk-in greenhouse is easy to assemble, spacious and great more raising seedlings. McGregor Mcgregor Garden Dome Greenhouse Was £35, now £21 at Argos This greenhouse looks very similar to Aldi's. It's designed to withstand strong winds and protect vulnerable plants. Reviews say it's very sturdy and protects plants from frost. Outsunny Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor Portable Gardening Plant Grow House Green £41.99 at B&Q Shoppers say this greenhouse retains heat well even in winter. They say it's sturdy and stable - a great choice for growing veg in small gardens.

Have you started planning for your autumn and winter garden yet? Or has this Aldi buy just inspired you to start?