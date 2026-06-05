So far in 2026, kitchen trends have been more inspired by bygone eras than ever before. From serving hatches to earthy colour palettes, there's a common theme that runs through these trends; a major retro influence.

Interior design trends always come back around, and even if something feels fresh, it can often be traced back to a style of the past. In kitchens, this is more evident than in any other room. As the heart of the home, creating a warm and cosy atmosphere often means leaning on retro influences that feel nostalgic and homely.

Whether it's through colours, surfaces or even retro-inspired appliances, these are all the ways you can include a nod to vintage interior design in your kitchen.

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(Image credit: Studio Bosco / Giulia Maretti Studio)

'Creating a retro kitchen is more than aesthetics; it's creating a space that's full of colour and character. We're finding that homeowners are drawn to a retro-inspired kitchen for the feeling past eras evoke: warmth, familiarity, craftsmanship you can actually see and touch. That translates beautifully into the kitchen through traditional cabinetry, natural materials and colours that feel genuinely lived-in,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

No matter whether your natural style leans more traditional or contemporary, introducing retro touches adds so much warmth to a kitchen design.



'The line between retro and dated is often in the details. Rich timber tones, colour and vintage-inspired design can create incredibly inviting spaces, but it's the quality of the finishes that really completes the space,' adds Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

(Image credit: @ablazedesigngroup / Nathan Kirkman)

Unless your taste is true 70's heaven, it's important not to take 'retro' too literally. Being inspired by colour palettes, shapes and texture will add in vintage influences without making a kitchen look too derived from a particular era.

'Grown-up retro is not about turning your kitchen into a time capsule. It is about taking the bits we still love - a playful pattern, a hint of nostalgia, a floor with a bit of pep in its step - and giving them a more polished setting,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

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Tiles are the perfect way to achieve this. So many kitchen tile designs have a naturally vintage influence, such as Delft tiles, checkerboard and Art Deco designs, but you could also utilise plain tiles in a statement hue for a retro look, too.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

'Retro kitchens work best when they are not too literal. Tiles are a brilliant way to bring in that nostalgic quality because they can reference a particular era through colour, pattern or glaze, without the whole kitchen feeling like a recreation,' says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of Baked Tile.

'A chequerboard floor, for example, has that instant old-school familiarity - it feels connected to cafés, pantry kitchens and traditional utility spaces - but when it is paired with warm painted cabinetry, timber worktops and open shelving, it becomes softer and much easier to live with. Mustard, ochre, tobacco and warm brown tones have strong mid-century and 1970s associations, but they feel fresh again when used on a slim-format or handmade-look tile with a glossy glaze,' she adds.