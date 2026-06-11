Edible kitchen colours are trending - 4 delicious colour palettes inspired by food that will be right at home in a kitchen

Food-themed kitchenware is everywhere on the high street - from tomato-shaped cocotte pots from Le Creuset to table linens embroidered with root veg, so it's only natural that this trend would find its way to our kitchen walls too.

Edible colours are right at home in a cooking space, and using shades that remind us of food only adds atmosphere to the environment. We've seen these kitchen colour trends trickle down from our clothes - butter yellow is a trend seen in every high street shop, and we indulged in cherry hues over the festive period.

While chiming in on the latest kitchen trends will make your space feel instantly stylish, colours that take inspiration instantly add another layer of ambience to your kitchen colour scheme. Here are 3 to try now.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

1. Cherry red

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

This colour trend popped into prominence over autumn and winter, but it's proved itself to be a shade that can be used all year round.

Pale pinks have gradually become somewhat of a new neutral in kitchen design, so it was only natural that a different hue in the same colour family would step up and take over.

'We’re seeing a shift from blush pinks to deep reds such as wine and oxblood, especially on statement cabinetry and islands,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

Despite being a deep shade, it's much easier to use than you might think. Combine with soft cream or pale pink shades for a tonal look and add dimension through open shelving and glass dresser units.