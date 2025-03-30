7 ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen - expert tips for clutter-free cooking

The dilemma of where to store pots and pans in a small kitchen in a way that keeps them organised and easy to access is real – in fact, it can become a real issue. Fear not though, the experts we spoke to have some brilliant tips.

'A small kitchen is no excuse for chaos,' states Judi Cooper, principal interior designer at Kitchens Inside Out. "You don't need a cavernous, marble-clad showroom to keep your cookware in check – you just need to be smart with the space you're working with."

With that in mind, here are our favourite small kitchen storage ideas for housing all your kitchen cookware, no matter how tiny your space might be.

1. Have a thorough declutter before anything else

(Image credit: Future/Katie Lee)

Before you can even begin to formulate a plan for organising your pots and pans, it is essential that you take some time to have a good old clear out.

'The first step is getting rid of the excess – no one needs a 14 piece cooking set unless they work in a professional kitchen!' says Bree Steele, an interior designer at RJ Living. 'Start with getting rid of any old, broken or unused cookware. If you use it once a year, it doesn’t need to stay in your small kitchen – just store it elsewhere. Stick to the pots you use every day. Having less will give you more space to work with and make it easier to stay organised.'

Don't just throw out any redundant pots and pans though. You might like to donate them to a local charity shop or, alternatively, look into how to use old kitchen pots and pans in the garden. You could also use them for cooking outdoors, or see if a local nursery school might want them for children to play with.

2. Switch kitchen units for deep drawers

(Image credit: B&Q)

If you are remodeling, updating or carrying out a kitchen renovation, you have the opportunity to think beyond standard cabinetry. At the planning stages you should be listing everything you need to store in the space and go from there.

'Wide, deep pull-out drawers are one of the best solutions for storing pots and pans,' explains Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'They allow for easy access and adjustable dividers can keep both the pots and their lids neatly organised, as well as stopping any movement when the drawers are in use. It’s essential that the drawers are sturdy enough to support of the weight of heavy cookware – this is something to bear in mind at the initial design stage of a kitchen.'

Judi Cooper wholeheartedly agrees. 'Standard cabinets require you to crouch, dig, and pray you don't take a skillet to the shin,' she points out. 'Drawers let you see everything at a glance, and if you install heavy-duty guides (we swear by Blum), they'll handle the weight of your cast iron and stainless steel without a hitch.'

E-ROOM TREND Pegboard Drawer Organiser £29.99 at Amazon The beauty of this drawer organiser is that it is completely flexible thanks to the adjustable pegs. This means you can store a whole range of pots and pans without them shifting around every time you open and close the drawer.

3. Make use of your vertical wall space

(Image credit: Yester Home)

While your kitchen might not offer much in the way of floor area, there may well be vertical space you are wasting. Your walls are perfect for storing pots and pans.

'If you're short on cabinet storage for pots and pans, make use of your vertical space,' agrees Angie Kreller, an interior designer at Yabby. 'You can do this in heaps of ways, but I'd recommend a wall-mounted pegboard or rail.'

'Consider hanging cookware across your backsplash on a pretty brass or copper rail if you’re tight on space,' adds Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors Inc.

Industrial Kitchen Wall Mounted Pot Rack £27.66 at Wayfair This wall rack is sturdy enough for all manner of pots and pans, thanks to the iron shelf and hooks. Both the hooks and space above can be used for stacking and hanging cookware. Churchgate Wall Mounted Kitchen Shelf with Hooks £40.00 at Dunelm Perfect for those after a country-style kitchen, this pretty wooden shelf features five pegs for hanging small pots and a roomy shelf for larger items. Warmiehomy Metal Pot Pan Rack £38.99 at Amazon This rack offers some serious storage solutions. It has two really well-sized shelves as well as 10 hooks for suspending your pots and pans. The metal finish is easy to clean too.

4. Realise the potential of your ceiling

(Image credit: Rehome)

All too often ceilings are wasted – yet they have so much to offer. Whether you use your 'fifth wall' to add a decorative flourish by painting it a bold colour, for exploring some wallpaper trends or use it as extra storage space.

'If you have an empty ceiling space, a hanging pot rack is another great way to free up storage while adding a stylish, professional touch to the kitchen,' says Sabrina Phillips, owner and lead contractor at Designing Women of Orange County.

It is best to hang just the cookware you plan on using on a regular basis as items left suspended for a longer period of time will soon gather grease and dust.

Industrial Kitchen Hanging Pot Rack £60.34 at Amazon Store cookware you use regularly overhead with this pot rack, designed to be suspended from the ceiling. It comes with everything you need to fit it, including the hooks.

5. Utilise space underneath units

Sometimes you need to get a little creative when it comes to kitchen storage ideas for small spaces, so investigate whether the nooks and crannies in your space could be put to work.

'If you’re short on storage space you could consider using the area under the sink for smaller pans,' suggests Molly Chandler. 'Or, install hidden toe-kick drawers beneath lower cabinets. These toe-kick drawers are a creative way to store flat or infrequently used cookware without cluttering other spaces or using up valuable cupboard space.'

If this idea appeals to you it is something you will need to discuss early on with your kitchen supplier or designer.

6. Ensure you are making the most of your units

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Units are the most obvious place to store pots and pans, but are you making the most of yours? In many cases, trying to shove bulky cookware into units just results in chaos.

'Instead of stacking pots inside one another (which always ends up in an avalanche when you need the one at the bottom), use dividers or lid organizers in lower cabinets. This will keep things vertical, and you can remove what you need without the chaos of pans falling left right and centre.'

There are other kitchen storage trends and techniques worth considering too.

'Another popular option is to install carousels or pull-out shelving units, ensuring you make the most of hard-to-reach spaces,' advises Molly Chandler. 'There are lots of options on the market which make is easy to reach items at the back, just ensure that the unit can support the weight of the heaviest pans.'

MENGCOOL Expandable Pan Organiser Rack £23.99 at Amazon These adjustable racks are just the thing for making sure you are getting the very most storage space out of your cupboards and make it easy to find exactly what you are looking for.

7. Invest in multitasking cookware

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Massey)

If, even after you feel you have done everything you can to accommodate all your cookware in your small kitchen, you find you are still struggling, there is another option – to rethink your cookware. The best saucepans for your kitchen are likely to be very different to those for someone with a larger space.

'Choose multi-use cookware, like nesting sets, stackable pots, or versatile pieces that work on both the stovetop and in the oven,' advises Sabrina Phillips. 'The fewer items you need, the easier it is to keep everything organised. Small kitchens require some creativity, but with a little imagination, even the most limited space can feel functional and less overwhelming.'

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 PossiblePan £101.92 at Amazon £129.99 at very.co.uk £129.99 at Robert Dyas The ultimate space saving piece of cookware, this pan combines steaming, simmering, roasting, braising, baking, sautéing, searing, boiling and frying. No sprawling kitchen required. Joseph Joseph Space 3 Piece Saucepan Set £249.99 at Lakeland Don't let the fact that the handles are foldable lead you into thinking they are in any way flimsy – this set of stylish pans are super sturdy. The stacking and folding elements will save you 50% of space too. Tefal Ingenio Aluminium Start Set £65.00 at Dunelm Offering fantastic value for money, not only does this set of pans save space thanks to the detachable handles, but they can also be used on the hob and oven and to store food in the fridge.

FAQs

What do you put between pots and pans?

When looking into how to organise pots and pans, using a stacking system is a great idea. However, how can you ensure your cookware remains in the best possible condition?

'When stacking pots and pans inside cabinets, I recommend nesting them by size and placing soft liners or protectors in between to prevent scratching,' says Sabrina Phillips. 'Lids can be stored separately in a rack or mounted on a cabinet door to save even more space.'

This Set of 12 Pot and Pan Protectors from Amazon comes in a range of sizes and pads are easy to wash.

Taking a personalised approach to organisation is one of the best ways of ensuring you don't make any kitchen storage mistakes that you will later come to regret. Talk to your designer about what your priorities are and how you plan on using the space.