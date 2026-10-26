Primark’s new Christmas mug is a dead ringer for Anthropologie’s iconic design – and it’s selling for half the price
Anthropologie’s Christmas mug is the brand’s festive bestseller every year
For many, Christmas prep is already in full swing as some festive decor and accessories are already selling out. If you’re in the well-organised camp and are in the market for a festive mug - or just an addition to a growing mug collection - do not sleep on Primark's Christmas slogan mug. It is a dead ringer for Anthropologie’s bestselling Christmas bistro tile mug, with the exception that Primark's version is half the price.
Selling for £12, Anthropologie’s festive bistro tile monogram mug is iconic – and the tiled pattern and monogram detail make the design instantly recognisable. This returning classic is among the brand’s top-selling Christmas ideas year after year – and this year is no exception.
But when I stumbled across Primark’s Christmas slogan mug, retailing for £6, and subsequently showed it to my colleagues, they all thought I was showing them the Anthropologie mug. That’s how similar the design is.
The main difference between the two is that Anthropologie’s mug is a monogram design so you can choose one with your initial. Meanwhile, Primark’s mug features a Christmas slogan in large lettering, reading ‘Merry’, in place of a single initial. That also means that Primark’s design doesn’t have the same personalisation aspect to it as Anthropologie’s. But as I’ve already pointed out, Primark’s selling theirs for half the price of Anthropologie’s.
Another great thing about Primark’s tile mug is that there’s a whole matching tableware range available to shop, too – everything from one of the cutest bow-topped butter dishes I’ve seen to charming plates with a ‘Joy’ slogan. Meanwhile, Anthropologie doesn’t have a matching set to go with its mug this year.
But even though there is no festive bistro tile tableware range available at Anthropologie this time around, there are plenty of other beautiful pieces to shop ahead of Christmas, from charming Christmas cookware to new adorable Christmas mugs to choose from. These are some of my current favourites and top sellers.
Which Christmas mug have you got your eye to celebrate the festive season with once it arrives? It’s just around the corner, and it’s going to be here before you know it.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.