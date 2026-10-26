For many, Christmas prep is already in full swing as some festive decor and accessories are already selling out. If you’re in the well-organised camp and are in the market for a festive mug - or just an addition to a growing mug collection - do not sleep on Primark's Christmas slogan mug. It is a dead ringer for Anthropologie’s bestselling Christmas bistro tile mug, with the exception that Primark's version is half the price.

Selling for £12, Anthropologie’s festive bistro tile monogram mug is iconic – and the tiled pattern and monogram detail make the design instantly recognisable. This returning classic is among the brand’s top-selling Christmas ideas year after year – and this year is no exception.

Primark Home Christmas Slogan Mug £6 at Primark Primark's Christmas mug looks just as pretty and expensive as Anthropologie's. But just like all Primark's products, you need to go in-store to get it - either order it online for click and collect or buy it directly in-store. Anthropologie Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug £12 at Anthropologie If you prefer a Christmas mug with your initial on it then I recommend sticking with the Anthropologie one. But be quick before your initial sells out.

But when I stumbled across Primark’s Christmas slogan mug, retailing for £6, and subsequently showed it to my colleagues, they all thought I was showing them the Anthropologie mug. That’s how similar the design is.

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The main difference between the two is that Anthropologie’s mug is a monogram design so you can choose one with your initial. Meanwhile, Primark’s mug features a Christmas slogan in large lettering, reading ‘Merry’, in place of a single initial. That also means that Primark’s design doesn’t have the same personalisation aspect to it as Anthropologie’s. But as I’ve already pointed out, Primark’s selling theirs for half the price of Anthropologie’s.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Another great thing about Primark’s tile mug is that there’s a whole matching tableware range available to shop, too – everything from one of the cutest bow-topped butter dishes I’ve seen to charming plates with a ‘Joy’ slogan. Meanwhile, Anthropologie doesn’t have a matching set to go with its mug this year.

But even though there is no festive bistro tile tableware range available at Anthropologie this time around, there are plenty of other beautiful pieces to shop ahead of Christmas, from charming Christmas cookware to new adorable Christmas mugs to choose from. These are some of my current favourites and top sellers.

New York City Ballet Sugar Plum Fairy Stoneware Mug £14 at Anthropologie I don't know about you but going to the ballet has become a Christmas tradition for me. And it seems like I'm not alone as this Sugar Plum Fairy mug is currently one of the festive bestsellers at Anthropologie. Anthropologie Gingerbread House Stoneware Mug £16 at Anthropologie I'm obsessed with gingerbread-themed Christmas decor. So this adorable gingerbread house mug is right up my street. It even comes with a roof-style lid! Anthropologie Holiday in the City London Stoneware Mug £14 at Anthropologie Commemorate this year's Christmas (or a Christmas past) spent in one of the major cities around the globe. There's a London design, of course, but Paris, NYC and more are also available.

Which Christmas mug have you got your eye to celebrate the festive season with once it arrives? It’s just around the corner, and it’s going to be here before you know it.

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