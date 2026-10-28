Primark’s traditional Christmas serveware looks just like something my grandma would own in the best way – 6 charming picks to elevate the festive dinner table

Embrace traditional decor this festive season

Kezia Reynolds&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Primark Christmas cooware on a decorated table in front of a Christmas tree.
(Image credit: Primark)

Despite the fact the clocks have only just turned back, many of us are already thinking about our Christmas dinners. Whether you’ve put in your order with your local butcher for a turkey, or pre-booked your festive Christmas shop delivery, now is a great time to get organised.

But have you thought about investing in the best Christmas cookware? Cookware and servingware that doubles up as decor will instantly make your festive tablescape all the more charming, and right now, Primark’s jingle bell-inspired buys are perfect for setting this scene on a budget.

I'm planning to invest in the Christmas Bell Lidded Ramekin (£18). These charming oven-safe pieces of cookware are ideal for serving your seasonal veggies or roasties on the dinner table this Christmas.

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Complete with bold red stripes, subtle gold finishes and, of course, a looping garland made up of green foliage and gold bells, the ramekin has been clearly inspired by traditional festive motifs. There is something that feels inherently nostalgic about this design. It looks like something my grandparents would own in the most charming way possible. These are the 6 future family favourite dishes I'd recommend checking out at your local Primark.

While Pirmark does offer a click and collect service, not all of us have a store local to us. If this is the case for you, here’s some festive cookware I’ve fallen in love with that you can shop online.

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Embrace tradtion via your Christmas cookware this year. It will make your dining table look and feel all the more cosy.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!