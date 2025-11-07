The 'Ralph Lauren' Christmas trend puts a fresh spin on an old faithful - this festive scheme is perfect for tablescapes

Christmas trends are always fun to peruse and take inspiration from, but when it comes to the festive season, there's nothing quite like keeping it classic. The combination of these two opposing styles is likely why the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend has blown up on social media - a traditional celebration of Americana that will look stunning in any home.

While you can incorporate this tartan-fuelled trend into any aspect of your Christmas decor, the tablescape is where we love this 2025 Christmas trend the most. It's heritage-inspired and feels like a truly nostalgic Christmas aesthetic - one that will shape how your festive season feels, as well as looks.

So what makes this trend tick? I've asked hosting and tablescaping experts exactly why the Ralph Lauren-inspired look is having a moment, and how you can recreate it on your own table this Christmas.

'This Christmas, entertaining is all about timeless elegance and heritage-inspired luxury, and the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend is perfect for achieving this mood,' explains Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles.

'After years of minimalism, this trend taps into a new yearning for warmth, nostalgia and a quiet luxury that is really easy to achieve,' she adds.

Part of the reason why I'm such a big fan of this trend is because it offers a fresh take on a traditional look. Christmas is all about creating memories and using nostalgic pieces that have meaning - the Ralph Lauren-inspired look is the perfect way to recreate this while also injecting a fresh look.

1. Layer lots of materials

More is more when it comes to curating the Ralph Lauren aesthetic in your own home. The colour scheme is traditional and simple with shades of dark green, red and navy, but the key is in layering lots of different pieces of tableware.

'The key to emulating the Ralph Lauren trend when it comes to setting the perfect table, is to introduce rich colours and depth for a polished and sophisticated feel,' explains Sarah and Liz Hellmers, co-directors of Lathams.

'Use fabrics in deep wine reds or elegant sage greens to drape across your table and then layer with placemats and table runners to create depth and drama. Enhance the tablescape with traditional prints like tartan table runners, or napkins with equestrian motifs to achieve the classic country look,' they add.

2. Mix old and new

Ralph Lauren is a heritage brand that takes inspiration from traditional Americana, and this has sustained their brand identity for decades. So emulating this look on your Christmas table means collcting items over time, for an authentic look steeped with nostalgia.

'This Christmas, the most interesting tables feel collected rather than coordinated. Play with contrast, mix ornate patterns with vintage glassware or pair delicate porcelain with bold festive colours,' explains Stefano Seletti, artistic director at Seletti. 'Layer in different heights and introduce candleholders, sculptural centrepieces, even a few playful candelabras to add dimension and character.'

3. Make foliage your friend

Foliage is the ultimate way to spruce up a tablescape. Whether real or artificial, it makes for an authentic centrepiece that sets the scene for a festive dinner.

Garlands are a great choice for positioning down the length of a table and can be placed on a mantlepiece or sideboard afterwards for a versatile look. This White Company pre-lit artificial garland is an Ideal Home favourite - it looks so realistic and will last for years.

4. Personalise the setting

Tartan tableware and ambient lighting goes a long way, but it's the personalised touches that take a Ralph Lauren scheme to the next level. Particularly on special occasions such as Christmas, bespoke touches will make guests feel considered.

'Handwritten or hand-painted name cards always feel special. Sometimes I get the family involved, it’s a lovely way to add a personal touch to each place setting,' Laura adds.

There are so many ways to do this - a simple piece of card will have an authentic feel, whereas ceramic name tag holders like these reindeer place card holders from Pottery Barn can be brought out year after year.

5. Create ambience

Ambience is everything when it comes to hosting. Fairy lights, taper candles and a special scent will set the scene for an atmospheric event.

'Soft lighting, plenty of candles, and music in the background; little details like these transform the atmosphere and make guests feel instantly comfortable,' explains Laura Jackson, co-founder of Glassette.

Layering different types of lighting will be key to creating an authentic Ralph Lauren-inspired look. Rechargeable lamps are also a great option for taking a warm glow from your kitchen worktop to a tablescape.

