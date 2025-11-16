Move over Cosymaxxing! This luxe-looking Après Ski trend is set to take over – and I’ve found the best buys to get the look

Cosy decor has been everywhere this autumn. It seems as soon as the ‘burr’ months hit, we’ve reached for natural textures, faux fur and festive colourways. But if you’re looking to take this cosy, rustic aesthetic to new heights, the Après Ski decor trend is gaining momentum - and I’ve found the best home buys to shop right now.

Cosy decor often emerges as a key home decor trend every winter, but this year, Après Ski-themed decor has given it a stylish twist that centres on festive nostalgia paired with luxury escapism.

Think cable knit throws, plaid patterns, faux fur rugs and lots of woolly textures, all curated to give your home more comfort as well as a luxe look. Here’s everything you need to know, plus what to shop.

The Après Ski decor trend

Already, we’ve seen Cosymaxxing take over as this ‘it’ trend on social media, but I think Après Ski themed decor could take over as its high-end alternative - especially as Ralph Lauren-style Christmases are on the cards as the year’s biggest Christmas decor trend .

In fact, searches for Après Ski decor are up 10% and a further 29% on Pinterest, according to experts at MediaVision .

‘There’s a clear appetite for interiors that bring a touch of ski-lodge escapism home for the holidays,’ says Annabelle Sacher, Retail & Ecommerce Specialist at MediaVision.

‘Après-ski styling taps into consumers' desire during the festive season for cosy living, think soft, fluffy textures and rustic tones, that evoke the comfort of winter retreats. We want our spaces to feel like a warm escape from the cold, making this alpine-inspired look a natural fit for this time of year.’

This trend also lends itself very well to Christmas decor. (Image credit: Future PLC)

Think of this Alpine style as a more elevated twist of traditional cosy styles. Chalets have an association with wealth, so this trend is also about creating a luxury, escapist feel at home.

‘Layering natural textures is the key. Sheepskin throws draped over leather armchairs, chunky boucle or knit cushions, faux fur rugs that you want to sink your toes into, raw wooden accents, and rustic ceramics,’ says Lucy Mather, Interiors Expert at Arighi Bianchi .

‘Metallic touches and statement lamps or lantern-style lighting in warm brass or brushed copper create that cosy, candlelit chalet glow. And don’t forget a dash of plaid or tartan — it’s a nod to the mountains without going full cabin cliché.’

You can also add further nods to the Alpine Après Ski style with twinkling fairy lights, natural finishes such as pine cones and even some quirkier features such as vintage ski posters on the wall.

And if you’re stuck for inspiration, these are a few buys that I think nail the trend.

Shop the trend

I love this trend. It’s warm and cosy whilst giving your home a luxury edge. Can you see yourself embracing the trend this winter?