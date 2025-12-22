When decorating your home for Christmas, more often than not, the kitchen is one area where we don't tend to hang our favourite festive decorations. But not this year, as there is one viral tea towel hack taking social media by storm, and it makes it so easy to give your kitchen some Christmas magic.

I’m talking about the bow tea towel hack, whereby two tea towels are fashioned into a pretty bow to sit on your oven door, and it’s one of the easiest Christmas decorating ideas I’ve spotted this year.

The simple hack is an easy way to use your existing kitchen essentials and make something beautiful. It’s practically free and incredibly easy, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to make their kitchen feel a little more festive this year.

How to make a bow with tea towels

Bows have been a huge Christmas trend over the past couple of years. From the ever-stylish XL bows topping our trees to hundreds of Christmas ribbon ideas , bows are inescapable, adding an elegant finishing touch to our festive decor.

The tea towel bow hack is perfect if you’re looking to create magical christmas decorations on a budget. And it’s so simple, requiring just two tea towels (ideally matching like these beautiful, matching gingerbread tea towels from Pottery Barn ).

To make your tea towel bow, first take one of your tea towels and fold it twice horizontally and in half. With your second, fold it horizontally twice to make a long rectangle. Pinch the first tea towel in the middle to form your bow shape, before hanging the longer second piece across the middle section. It should now look like a bow and rest on your oven door.

‘It really feels like the season of the bow, both IRL and URL - they’re everywhere, and people are embracing them in a big way this year. The tea towel bow works so well because it uses something everyone already has at home, turning the everyday into something that feels instantly festive and a little more magical,’ comments Michael Allsopp, Ideal Home ’s Social Media Editor .

‘It's taken off because it’s so relatable and easy to recreate. You don’t need to be particularly crafty to try it, which makes it super shareable and perfect for socialising. I'm fully onboard with this trend and will be trying it out myself.’

At Ideal Home, we rate this trend as it is so budget-friendly and simple, yet it can create a festive and stylish look in an often-forgotten area of the home.

‘I love seeing all the different creative and innovative ways people have been incorporating this trend into their homes this festive season - this bow tea towel hack is the perfect example, as the kitchen is often a slightly neglected area of our homes when it comes to Christmas decorating. And this brings just enough festive spirit to the space in my opinion,’ says Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor.

I know you’ll be unwrapping your bow as soon as the time comes to cook your roast dinner, but given how easy they are to make, I don’t think it matters. It’s a cheap, easy decorating idea that will make your home feel a little more festive - a win in my book.