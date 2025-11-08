Warm minimalism is the 2026 kitchen trend I'm adopting right now – it's a lived-in approach to a pared-back design

If you're anything like me, hearing the word minimalism sends a cool shiver down your spine. It feels like the antithesis of a lived-in, inviting home, that is, until the trend for 'warm minimalism' landed in front of me.

If you love warm, homely interiors but also have a strong aversion to clutter, then this will be the kitchen trend for you - and it's perfectly suited to a cooking space. 'Warm minimalism is one of the most influential kitchen trends of 2025, blending the pared-back clarity of modern design with the comfort and tactility that people increasingly want from their homes. It takes the best of minimalism but softens it with natural materials, subtle texture, and a more inviting palette,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

Cooking spaces are the main room in the home that benefits the most from practical, clutter-free living as well as a cosy ambience. It's the heart of the home, and this means that it has a lot to live up to.

Warm minimalism is the latest kitchen trend that we know will stand the test of time and will encourage a functional design that actually works for daily life - here's how to get the look.

1. Refine cabinetry

(Image credit: Davonport)

Cabinetry always forms the foundation of a kitchen design, so it's a big decision to get right. While minimalist spaces will cry out for handleless cabinetry with as little fuss as possible, slimline Shaker doors can still work in a warm minimalism design. If you love the look of classic Shaker doors, keep it simple by opting for less ornate hardware.

'To achieve the look, start by simplifying the layout. Keep cabinetry sleek and handleless or use refined hardware in muted finishes such as burnished brass or brushed nickel. Prioritise concealed storage to maintain visual calm, and choose materials that bring depth and warmth such as pale oak, travertine, and warm-toned composite worktops all work beautifully,' Richard recommends.

2. Opt for warm undertones

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

When considering your kitchen colour scheme, opting for shades with warm undertones will be key in creating an inviting yet pared-back design. This extends to wall and cabinetry colours but also to the other materials you choose such as worktops and kitchen flooring - warm, neutral colours used throughout will work together to form a united look.

'Warm minimalism is about creating calm, welcoming spaces that still feel lived in. For us, that means choosing wood floors with a natural grain and a warm, mid-tone finish. A simple pattern or a gentle herringbone keeps things clean and timeless, bringing warmth underfoot without taking over the room,' says Natalie Mudd, creative director and co-founder of Knot & Grain .

3. Choose aged metals

(Image credit: Armac Martin)

Hardware choices are a seemingly small component of a kitchen design, but they make a big difference to how a space looks and feels.

'In a warm minimalist kitchen, hardware plays a supporting role, it is there to enhance the cabinetry, not dominate it. The key is subtlety and softness. Slim, sculptural handles or simple knobs with rounded edges feel refined rather than austere, especially when paired with materials that show the hand of the maker,' explains Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel.

'Finishes such as burnished brass, brushed nickel or antique bronze bring a gentle warmth that complements pale timber and stone. Highly polished metals can feel too sharp in this style, whereas aged or brushed surfaces introduce texture and depth without drawing the eye away from the broader composition,' he concludes.

4. Streamline appliances

(Image credit: wodar)

Clutter is a hard no when it comes to creating a warm minimalism kitchen. You will want some items on show to create a lived-in look, but having too many small appliances on worktops will just make a space look messy.

While clever kitchen storage solutions such as appliance garages will solve this problem, so will opting for integrated appliances and smart tech, like a hot water tap.

'Streamlined design is central to warm minimalism, and that extends to how the kitchen functions day to day. Hot water taps play a surprisingly important role in maintaining that sense of visual calm,' explains Michael Sammon, design director at Wodar. 'By removing the need for a kettle or multiple small appliances, the worktop immediately feels more open and orderly, allowing the natural materials and craftsmanship to shine through.'

5. Don't leave lighting to the last minute

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Warmth can be created through every facet of a kitchen design, but kitchen lighting is one of the fastest and most effective ways of doing so.

'In a warm minimalist kitchen, light should feel soft and natural, enhancing texture and warmth rather than stark contrast,' comments Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

'A layered approach is key, integrating ambient, task and accent lighting to define the atmosphere and guide how each zone is experienced, whether the goal is to achieve a calm, cocooning space or a clean, modern edge. A dimmer switch allows you to seamlessly adjust the brightness of your lights, softening the ambience and shifting the environment with ease,' he adds.

It's easy to see why warm minimalism is set to be a big kitchen trend in 2026. It embodies the core kitchen design values we've seen homeowners favour; a lived-in look that embraces style but puts classic, enduring design first.