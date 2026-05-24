These 3 kitchen storage styles will make your kitchen look more expensive in 2026 – they're the secret to a stylish, high-end design

There's a lot to consider when designing a kitchen, but there's one thing that stands out above the rest - good kitchen storage ideas. It's essential to any well-functioning cooking space, but you don't just want it to be good, you also want it to elevate your design.

From pantries to innovative hidden, pull-out drawers, storage is becoming more advanced than ever and there are so many design features that will make your space look thoughtfully planned and expensive.

It can, however, be an overwhelming task to find storage that works for your space but also looks sleek and elevated. These 3 ideas, certified by experts, are a shortcut to a more expensive looking kitchen.

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1. Bespoke island storage

(Image credit: BK Eleven)

Kitchen island ideas are getting an upgrade in 2026. It's no longer enough to have simple drawers or cupboards on an island - it's the smaller, more bespoke storage ideas that will make your cooking space look more expensive.

'Everyone wants the island to be the place people gather, but in real life it often becomes the dumping ground for phones, keys, chargers and all the bits you do not want to look at,' explains Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

'A built-in charging drawer is a simple way to deal with that, because it gives those everyday things somewhere to go without turning them into a feature. With sockets inside the drawer, devices can charge out of sight, cables are not trailing across the worktop and the kitchen instantly feels calmer.'

That is what makes a space feel more expensive to me - not over-designing it, but taking away the little things that make it feel busy.'

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2. The 'bantry'

(Image credit: Yellow London)

Pantries have long been a wishlist kitchen storage idea - from walk-in styles to double door breakfast pantries that house everyday clutter. There are so many ways to make a pantry look more premium, but creating a 'bantry' is the way forward in 2026.

A kitchen bantry is where a traditional pantry and a bar area combine to create a space that can be taken from day to night. It can still house all of your dried goods and everyday small appliances, but it's also a spot to store barware. This means that when hosting, it becomes a spot where guests can help themselves to drinks and it becomes part of the party.

'The beauty of the Bantry concept is that it allows all of this to sit within a single, well-organised cupboard or walk-in zone, often concealed behind pocket doors so the kitchen maintains a calm, furniture-like appearance when everything is closed away,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'Deep drawers might store snacks, cereals, and dry goods, while upper shelving accommodates glassware or decorative bottles, and a durable work surface inside the cupboard creates space for making coffee in the morning or mixing drinks later in the day,' he adds.

Neptune Holland Stainless Steel Bar Tools, 4pc Set £69 at Neptune This bar essentials kit from Neptune is ultra chic and will last for years to come. Habitat Wavy Tray £18 at Habitat UK Lacquered trays are great for adding flair to a worktop in a bar area and will keep bar essentials safely stored in one place. M&S Set of 3 Wooden Stacking Boxes £30 at Marks and Spencer UK The warm tone of these kitchen storage boxes from M&S will make a pantry feel welcoming and homely, while also keeping unsightly things stored away.

3. Open shelving

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

The most expensive-looking kitchens I see always have one thing in common - open shelving. The beauty of this sotrage idea is that it can be squeezed into any spare gap you have in your space, and it doesn't look as obtrusive as an extra cabinet would.

Open shelving helps to add light back into a design while also offering a spot to showcase decorative items, which can immediately make a space look more high-end.

Be thoughtful over what you decide to place on open shelves - leave cardboard boxes of dried goods for behind cupboard doors and instead store glass jars, vases, books and photo frames in plain sight.

The secret to storage that looks expensive is in making sure unsightly bits of kitchenware are kept behind beautifully designed doors, and carefully selected accessories are kept on show. If you're ready to declutter over the weekend, these golden rules for decluttering will get you started.