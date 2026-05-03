Chef's kitchens are a big trend for 2026 and beyond – these pro-level tips will make your cooking space so much more practical
Level up your cooking space just like the pros
In 2026, it seems like Chefs are becoming more famous than ever before. Whether you're hot on the foodie scene or not, programmes like Gordon Ramsey's Netflix show take us inside the pro's homes so we can see exactly the spaces they cook in.
And who wouldn't want to level up their own kitchen so it's as practical as the professionals' cooking spaces are? I've enlisted the help of kitchen design experts to determine exactly what goes into a chef-ready space, whether it's handy storage techniques or chef kitchen layout tips.
These are the three standout tips they had to share, which will set you on the right path to competing with the greats in no time.Article continues below
1. Opt for hanging storage
One feature I've seen in many chefs' kitchens, Gordon Ramsey's included, is hanging storage. This is a traditionally Victorian kitchen storage idea that is having a major resurgence, favoured for how it adds decor to a kitchen while also keeping pots and pans close by.
The chef's wall trend is one of the most practical solutions for a small kitchen or anyone who is really passionate about cooking and hosting,' comments Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.
'By using hooks, rails and open shelving, everyday items like utensils, aprons and chopping boards stay within arm's reach while adding real character to the space, functional first, but with visual impact too. Pair it with pull-out storage between cabinets and slim-line corner shelving to make every section of the space and storage work harder.'
2. Create a bank of appliances
Prepping for a professional-level space begins in the initial layout consultation. You can't achieve the flow of a chef-style kitchen if you don't carefully think about zoning.
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'A chef’s kitchen is defined less by how it looks and more by how precisely it supports the act of cooking,' says Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.
'In this project, the chef’s wall – the tall, full run of cabinets - brings appliances and storage into a single, consolidated bank that simplifies how the kitchen is used. By grouping ovens, refrigeration and tall cabinetry together, the design reduces unnecessary circulation and creates a more efficient working line, where everything needed for cooking sits within a focused zone,' she adds.
By keeping all of the core kitchen functions contained, the household chef can work efficiently while freeing up the rest of the room for dining.
3. Work in an open pantry
When you're cheff-ing it up in the kitchen, having all of the essential ingredients close at hand will remove any obstacles in the process. An open pantry is the perfect antidote to this predicament, as all of your dried goods and seasonings can be easily seen and reached for.
Pantries are typically kept behind cupboard doors to reduce visual clutter, but creating a smaller, dedicated open pantry for quick access will make cooking far more efficient.
Whether it's above a worktop near your hob or across an entire wall for an eclectic look, lean into the aesthetic with matching jars and labels to streamline the shelves.
A chef's kitchen is all about prioritising efficiency and practicality - think accessible storage, functional appliances and a layout that is easy to navigate.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).