I asked 3 interior experts what storage makes a home look expensive in 2026 – 5 luxury-looking styles they recommend for a neat and elevated home

Storage is a necessary part of any home – because we all have things we need to store, put away and hide. But not all storage is created equal. While some solutions might visually cheapen your home, other storage can make your home look more expensive.

I asked three interior experts to share their top tips and picks of the latter – and these 5 storage styles can be applied to any home and covers everything from the most elevated living room storage ideas to storage that makes a kitchen look expensive.

But one of the most important things to remember which goes for all the storage styles listed below is to make sure it perfectly fits the space you’re planning to put it in.

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‘Things come unstuck when objects of furniture just get shoved into a space that's not sized appropriately for them; unquestionably draft scale plans of whichever room you're looking to furnish, source items that fit sensibly (not too big and not too small) and take a tape measure with you when you go shopping,’ advises interior designer Benji Lewis.

1. Built-in storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Built-in storage created specially for your home pretty much always looks the most expensive. And that’s largely because custom joinery is the pricier option. It is, however, worth it if it’s within your budget.

But if you’re working with a tighter budget, there are ways to DIY a built in-looking storage solution – there are plenty of IKEA hacks that can deliver on the premium look with a little creativity and ingenuity.

‘Built-in storage will always look more premium, in my opinion,’ says Jo Lane, founder and interior designer at online interior design service See Your Place. ‘But understandably it’s not always possible within budget. So I often suggest to clients to buy an off the shelf piece of storage, add mouldings to make it fit your space, and paint it the same colour as your walls to cheat a built in look.’

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That’s pretty much what this TikToker has done to create the library of her dreams.

2. Stylish sideboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

I spent months searching for the perfect sideboard for the living area in my studio – and now it’s one of those pieces that make the space look so much more expensive. And Jo at See Your Place agrees that a stylish sideboard made from real wood makes for one of the most expensive-looking storage styles.

‘A beautiful statement sideboard is usually a great option. Something that hides the clutter behind closed doors, but looks more intentionally part of your decor than standard open shelves,’ she explains.

Reena Simon, interior expert for The Cotswold Company and founder of The Intentional Home, adds, ‘The storage that makes a home look more expensive is almost always closed storage. Not because it hides things, although it does, but because it creates visual calm. When a room feels ordered and considered, it immediately reads as more expensive.’

3. Real wood storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Natural materials like real wood always look more premium – and not only when you first buy them, but years down the road. They will last and they often only get better with age.

‘Real wood is my first recommendation every time. Not because it is fashionable, but because it has weight, warmth and permanence. It does not look disposable. It looks like it was chosen for life. The piece I keep coming back to right now is the Halford Walnut Bookcase from The Cotswold Company. Natural materials also age honestly. Walnut deepens. Oak warms. These are pieces you buy once and keep, and that longevity is part of what gives them their quality. You can sense it the moment you see them,’ Reena says.

4. Curated open shelving with storage baskets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Open shelving is currently very on trend, especially when it comes to living room and kitchen storage ideas. It can look elevated as long as you take a curated approach.

‘If you do love open storage and it can look beautiful, treat it as decorative rather than purely functional. Be selective about what lives on show. Use rattan baskets to do the practical heavy lifting. They add warmth and texture while keeping everyday clutter contained and out of sight. Open shelving with well-chosen baskets can look intentional and considered. Open shelving without them rarely does,’ Reena recommends.

5. Chests and storage ottomans

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

‘Lidded chests or ottomans are useful for hiding bits you seldom use. But source something that fits your space appropriately, achieving an expensive look is so often about careful tailoring and good curation,’ Benji Lewis reiterates.

Storage ottomans, chests and trunks are perfect as elevated small living room storage ideas, as well as hallway storage. They utilise often wasted space in a practical yet stylish way – and what’s not to like about that?!

Top expensive-looking storage picks