M&S just got rid of 'the back of the tree' with its first 6ft rotating Christmas tree – it’s perfect for showing all your pretty decs
I wasn’t convinced by Marks & Spencer’s new rotating Christmas tree at first – but now I think it’s a great idea
Would you ever buy a rotating Christmas tree? This is probably a question you wouldn’t have expected to be asking yourself this festive period. But as Marks & Spencer just launched their first ever rotating Christmas tree, this is absolutely something you can do. But better be quick and snap one up now as the M&S 6ft Pre-Lit Grand Fir Rotating Christmas Tree is already selling incredibly fast.
With Christmas only a month away, many have already put up their best Christmas trees and decorations or are planning on doing so this weekend. But if you have yet to do that or haven’t got the perfect tree yet, the rotating M&S tree might be the perfect thing to bring the festive season to life.
Or if you want to add a little of movement and drama to your home's Christmas decor, you can opt for this mini rotating glass tree which also lights up from within. Measuring just under 40 centimetres, you can bring any sideboard, mantelpiece or coffee table to life.
And that’s coming from someone that was sceptical at first. When I first heard about this new Christmas tree idea, I wasn’t convinced – but the more I think about it and as I got an interior stylist’s opinion on it too, the more I like it. The main selling point? There’s no back of the tree anymore as the revolving motion shows all angles of the tree. So it’s the perfect opportunity to display all of your beautiful Christmas decorations evenly all over the tree.
‘A rotating Christmas tree can be a brilliant showstopper, especially if you love decorating all sides and want every bauble to earn its keep,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘One clear advantage is that the whole tree becomes part of the display. It’s also great for households that collect unusual or heirloom decorations, as the movement naturally draws attention to detail.’
Of course, just like anything, there are downsides to getting a rotating Christmas tree, too. ‘On the downside, they require more floor space, a nearby plug socket and a steadier hand when decorating, since uneven weight can make them wobble,’ Alex at Flitch says.
And it’s likely not the best small living room Christmas tree idea either. ‘I tend to recommend them for larger living rooms or open-plan spaces where the tree can be seen from multiple angles,’ Alex explains.
But if you have the space and are a fan of a theatrical look that is sure to impress your guests, I can’t recommend this M&S rotating tree enough.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
