The gorgeous White Company Seagrass Tree Skirt (£50) had been a bestseller for the brand this Christmas, and it’s easy to see why. However, if it’s a little out of your price range, Habitat’s Woven Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt is a stunning £16 alternative that looks just as good.

You’d be right in thinking that this year’s Christmas trends have catered to maximalist tastes. However, the minimaluxe aesthetic has been quietly gaining popularity, and it’s the style of choice for anyone looking to achieve an effortlessly chic Christmas this year.

Enter the seagrass tree skirt. Woven from natural materials in a warm, neutral colour scheme, it’s the perfect finishing touch for the best artificial Christmas tree. And I’ve found the two best options to suit any budget.

The White Company UK Seagrass Braided Christmas Tree Skirt £50 at The White Company This tree skirt is elegant and stylish, perfect for framing your tree this Christmas. Habitat Habitat Woven Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt Was £20, now £16 at Argos I'm obsessed with the scalloped detailing on this skirt.

If you’re looking for ways to elevate your best artificial Christmas tree , then a tree skirt is an essential. Hiding the often unsightly base of the tree, it’s an easy way to make your decor look more stylish and put together.

The White Company tree skirt is a braided seagrass design, and always a top seller. (Image credit: The White Company)

While many tree skirts have focused on bold and bright hues this year, take M&S’s tinsel tree skirt for example, I’ve taken a particular liking to the seagrass offerings at The White Company and Habitat.

Both simple and subtle woven pieces. But by no means do they look boring. These styles of skirts are designed to frame the tree, allowing your luscious foliage, baubles, bows and tinsel to do all the talking.

As much as I’m a fan of nostalgic, maximalist Christmas decor, The White Company’s seagrass tree skirt is a beautiful example of timeless rustic decoration. Handwoven from natural seagrass, it’s designed to fit 6ft and 7.5ft trees. Due to its handcrafted nature, every piece is unique and may have variation in colour - which to me, makes the skirt feel even more special as you won’t find two that look exactly the same.

It’s also wonderfully reviewed, with customers praising how pretty it is and how well it frames their trees.

‘Absolutely gorgeous tree skirt and compliments our tree so well! It really polishes off our festive set up!’ said one.

‘I love this tree skirt, the perfect size for my 7ft tree. Great way to hide the metal stand on Christmas trees. Excellent quality, I would definitely recommend!’ said another.

However, at £50 it is quite pricey, which can be off-putting if you’re looking to make Christmas decor look fabulous on a budget . This is where Habitat comes into the equation. Originally £20, Habitat’s Woven Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt is currently reduced to just £16, which is a bargain in my book.

Habitat's tree skirt features a scallop detail (Image credit: Habitat)

Also crafted from seagrass (although not handmade), it should also fit 6ft and 7ft Christmas trees. But its biggest stand out is the skirt’s soft, scalloped edges, which give the rustic-looking skirt a little more character. While the scalloped trend may not be to everyone’s tastes, I’d argue that on this skirt, they give a playful nod to the festivities.

‘I bought this to cover up my metal tree base and it’s stunning! I love the way it scallops around the tree and just looks very chic and neat at the bottom now!’ said one review.

However, do note that some reviews mention the seagrass becoming unravelled, so take into account that the low price of the tree skirt may mean that it doesn’t quite reflect the quality of The White Company’s Skirt.

If you’re looking for a chic on-trend tree skirt, Habitat has provided a stunning and affordable solution. However, if you’re looking for timeless quality that lasts, The White Company might be the better investment.