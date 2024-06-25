Lidl's bladeless fan is our heatwave must-have – it looks just like Dyson but over £300 less

As parts of the UK are set to see temperatures hit over 28°C this week, many of us are once again turning to our favourite summer cooling devices to help us keep cool in the heat – and Lidl's new £59.99 bladeless fan couldn't have landed in stores at a better time.

When we think of the best fans out there, many of us may automatically envision the luxury of a Dyson fan. However, as we're sure you know, these puppies don't come cheap.

Although we'd certainly say that Dyson fans are worth it if you've got the extra cash to splurge, the reality is that a lot of us would rather opt for a cheaper alternative for keeping a bedroom cool this summer.

That's where Lidl's offering comes in, priced at over £300 less than its popular high-street counterpart but boasting just as much style and functionality. Available in stores right now, this is a deal you don't want to miss!

Lidl bladeless fan

The Silvercrest Bladeless Tower Fan landed in Lidl stores nationwide on the 23rd of June, right on time to help people beat soaring temperatures in the UK. Available for just £59.99, shoppers can save hundreds of pounds shopping this alternative without sacrificing the modern and minimalist look famed by Dyson.

Although Lidl's fan is slightly more expensive than the Aldi bladeless fan that took shoppers by storm at the beginning of June, it's a bargain nonetheless, especially when compared to Dyson's premium prices.

The Lidl bladeless fan boasts 20-speed settings, 4 oscillation settings, 4 operating modes (normal, natural, sleep, power), and a timer function of up to 8 hours so you can set it and forget it at night. All of these functionalities are available to view from the sleek LED display.

Among the Dyson fans we've tried and tested here at Ideal Home, we'd say that the Lidl bladeless fan is most comparable to the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact if we're pitting them against looks alone.

Receiving a 4.5-star rating during testing, our expert reviewer says the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is 'the perfect hybrid if you're worried about your air quality and dreading the stifling summer to come.'

Paired with one of the best cooling mattress toppers, this is an elite combo to have up your sleeve for those sweltering nights and to keep the inside of your home comfortable. But mind you, this Dyson model does come with a £449.99 price tag (although it is currently on offer at a handful of retailers like Very for £349 and Argos for £369).

Of course, the biggest thing differentiating the Lidl bladeless fan from the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is that Lidl's product is purely a cooling device and doesn't offer any additional air purifying capabilities. But, if you've already got one of the best air purifiers whirring away in your home, this shouldn't be an issue – and for the price jump, we're willing to look past it.

The Lidl bladeless fan is available to buy in Lidl stores right now, and considering its budget price and stylish looks, we suspect a sellout so we would suggest moving quickly if you've got your eyes on it.

It'll be a must-have for combatting what we can only imagine will be a scorching British summer ahead.