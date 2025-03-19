I have expensive taste in lighting, but I can't stop thinking about these designer-look Habitat lamps
You'd never guess the price tag by their looks
As a Homes Editor I have developed quite expensive taste when it comes to lighting. I love a statement, sculptural lamp that almost looks like a piece of art when displayed on a side table.
However, while I might lust after the lighting at Soho Home I sadly don't have £350 to spend on a single table lamp, but a high-street icon has come through with a bumper batch of designer-looking Habitat lamps that I simply can't stop thinking about.
My style in living room lighting ideas is very mid-century so I couldn't resist the Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp when I spotted it at the Habitat press show last month.
It's an almost perfect dupe for the Greyson Table Lamp at Soho Home, but priced at a humble £50 instead of £350. It's no wonder it's started to go viral online, popping up in some of the most stylish homes on Instagram.
However, that isn't the only expensive looking lamp you can pick up at Habitat at the moment. I've rounded up the 6 you don't want to miss.
This retro lamp is giving art installation vibes whether it's styled on a floor or on a sideboard. It's similar to IKEA's viral donut lamp from a few years ago, and wouldn't look out of place in a high-end East London hotel. The Caliban XL has already proved a huge hit at Habitat so grab it while you can.
This is by far my favourite designer-look lamp from Habitat at the moment - I love the sculptural shade and beautiful colour of the mango wood. However, do note that the base and shade are sold separately, but the lamp shade shown in the picture is only an additional £16.
I've been dreaming of owning an Anglepoise lamp for years, and this Habitat version is the perfect look-a-like. It only comes in white and black at the moment, but the white will contrast beautifully with any colour scheme. I'm especially fond of the extra spring details which makes it looks so much more high-end than it's £25 price tag.
I've been obsessed with the Morris & Co range at Habitat since it launched before Christmas and I've been eyeing up this Library swing arm lamp ever since. The brass finish and solid marble piece give it an elegant finish that will survive years of passing trends.
I'm honestly still stunned that this mini table lamp is only £25. It may be small at only 33cm tall, but it packs a stylish punch with the bobble detailing and stark monochrome colourway. I'm planning to integrate it into a shelf display to contrast with my pink living room walls.
This was the lamp that attracted the most attention from the Ideal Home team when it launched. It's a perfect example of how Habitat is knocking it out of the park with designer-look lamps which aren't dupes, but instead beautiful and unique pieces in their own right.
I'm currently doing my best not to buy all of these stunning lamps in one go. Have you been tempted to add any of them to your basket?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
