I have expensive taste in lighting, but I can't stop thinking about these designer-look Habitat lamps

As a Homes Editor I have developed quite expensive taste when it comes to lighting. I love a statement, sculptural lamp that almost looks like a piece of art when displayed on a side table.

However, while I might lust after the lighting at Soho Home I sadly don't have £350 to spend on a single table lamp, but a high-street icon has come through with a bumper batch of designer-looking Habitat lamps that I simply can't stop thinking about.

Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp Base Only - Natural

(Image credit: Habitat)

My style in living room lighting ideas is very mid-century so I couldn't resist the Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp when I spotted it at the Habitat press show last month.

It's an almost perfect dupe for the Greyson Table Lamp at Soho Home, but priced at a humble £50 instead of £350. It's no wonder it's started to go viral online, popping up in some of the most stylish homes on Instagram.

However, that isn't the only expensive looking lamp you can pick up at Habitat at the moment. I've rounded up the 6 you don't want to miss.

Habitat Caliban Xl Globe Glass Lamp - Orange
Habitat Caliban Xl Globe Glass Lamp - Orange

This retro lamp is giving art installation vibes whether it's styled on a floor or on a sideboard. It's similar to IKEA's viral donut lamp from a few years ago, and wouldn't look out of place in a high-end East London hotel. The Caliban XL has already proved a huge hit at Habitat so grab it while you can.

Wooden lamp

Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp Base Only - Natural

This is by far my favourite designer-look lamp from Habitat at the moment - I love the sculptural shade and beautiful colour of the mango wood. However, do note that the base and shade are sold separately, but the lamp shade shown in the picture is only an additional £16.

Habitat Swing Arm Desk Lamp - White
Habitat Swing Arm Desk Lamp

I've been dreaming of owning an Anglepoise lamp for years, and this Habitat version is the perfect look-a-like. It only comes in white and black at the moment, but the white will contrast beautifully with any colour scheme. I'm especially fond of the extra spring details which makes it looks so much more high-end than it's £25 price tag.

Library floor lamp
Habitat X Morris & Co. Library Swing Arm Brass Floor Lamp

I've been obsessed with the Morris & Co range at Habitat since it launched before Christmas and I've been eyeing up this Library swing arm lamp ever since. The brass finish and solid marble piece give it an elegant finish that will survive years of passing trends.

Habitat Eva Bobble Ceramic Mini Table Lamp - Black
Habitat Eva Bobble Ceramic Mini Table Lamp

I'm honestly still stunned that this mini table lamp is only £25. It may be small at only 33cm tall, but it packs a stylish punch with the bobble detailing and stark monochrome colourway. I'm planning to integrate it into a shelf display to contrast with my pink living room walls.

Habitat Yuno Pleat Metal Table Lamp - Red
Habitat Yuno Pleat Metal Table Lamp - Red

This was the lamp that attracted the most attention from the Ideal Home team when it launched. It's a perfect example of how Habitat is knocking it out of the park with designer-look lamps which aren't dupes, but instead beautiful and unique pieces in their own right.

I'm currently doing my best not to buy all of these stunning lamps in one go. Have you been tempted to add any of them to your basket?

