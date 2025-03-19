I have expensive taste in lighting, but I can't stop thinking about these designer-look Habitat lamps

As a Homes Editor I have developed quite expensive taste when it comes to lighting. I love a statement, sculptural lamp that almost looks like a piece of art when displayed on a side table.

However, while I might lust after the lighting at Soho Home I sadly don't have £350 to spend on a single table lamp, but a high-street icon has come through with a bumper batch of designer-looking Habitat lamps that I simply can't stop thinking about.

(Image credit: Habitat)

My style in living room lighting ideas is very mid-century so I couldn't resist the Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp when I spotted it at the Habitat press show last month.

It's an almost perfect dupe for the Greyson Table Lamp at Soho Home, but priced at a humble £50 instead of £350. It's no wonder it's started to go viral online, popping up in some of the most stylish homes on Instagram.

However, that isn't the only expensive looking lamp you can pick up at Habitat at the moment. I've rounded up the 6 you don't want to miss.

I'm currently doing my best not to buy all of these stunning lamps in one go. Have you been tempted to add any of them to your basket?