The coolest homes are Merrymaxxing this Christmas – how to nail the look like a pro, according to trend experts

Etsy has dropped their autumn/ winter trend edit for 2026, and Merrymaxxing is the predicted festive trend I’m most excited about.

If you thought this year’s Christmas trends would encourage restraint, think again, as Merrymaxxing is the festive take on the Whimsymaxxing trend that was everywhere this summer. Where Whimsymaxxing is the practice of ‘optimising’ the fun factor in your home, Merrymaxxing is about making your space as festive as possible.

Think rhinestones, tinsel, glitter and lots and lots of joy. If this sounds like your sort of Christmas, I asked experts how we can apply the trend to our homes this festive season.

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What is Merrymaxxing?

If you haven’t heard of ‘maxxing’ before, it’s essentially internet slang for optimising an area of your life. It can really be applied to everything from Gem-maxxing which involves embellishing every day items to Sleepmaxxing which is all about optimising your sleep environment for the best possible nights rest.

So by this logic, Merrymaxxing is all about making your decor as festive and bold as you possibly can.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alexander Edwards)

‘Merrymaxxing is the Christmas take on the wider whimsymaxxing (and indeed everything-maxxing) trend we've been seeing. It's a more-is-more approach to Christmas decorating, making everything more expressive, more characterful, more colourful, more sparkly! Basically, just MORE!’ explains Hannah Bartlett, Christmas expert and founder of Jolly Festive .

‘Fundamentally, it's about expressing personality and adding joy. There aren't really any rules. It's about taking decorations and making them your own: adding playful, unexpected details that tell your story and reflect your individual style.

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‘It's not necessarily something you can buy. It's putting our own stamp on Christmas and really going to town with the celebrations. No holding back!’

How to practice Merrymaxxing in your decor

The beauty of the Merrymaxxing trend is that there are no hard and fast rules to follow. This Christmas decorating idea does not rely on any strict styling rules, it’s all about having fun and allowing your inner child to express themselves.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Carolyn Barber)

‘The goal isn't a picture-perfect, colour-coordinated showroom. Instead, it’s about creating a space that feels delightfully offbeat, deeply personal, and brimming with personality. In years past where I've (inadvertently) followed the Merrymaxxing principles, it involved layering and layering of garlands: bells, ribbons, dried orange slices. Now, in the 2026 principles of Merry Maxxing, I'm sure those dried orange slices would be bedazzled…’ says Etsy ’s UK Guest Trend Editor, Francesca Perks.

‘So much of the essence of the trend is working with what you already own (that’s the key to keeping it deeply personal and brimming with personality) - however, it would be unrealistic to underestimate the allure of adding some new statement pieces to your Christmas decor arsenal.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Nassima Rothacker)

‘When looking at specific materials, this trend leans on lush velvets, rich jacquards, and textured pom-poms that add depth and warmth. Visible hand-stitching or hand-painted details are also brilliant for adding an authentic, human feel to all the sparkle, and help ground the maximalism in the festive spirit,' adds Francesca.

‘Colourwise, I’d recommend leaning into rich, saturated gemstone colours - think luscious emerald greens, ruby reds, vibrant sapphires, and hot pinks. Don't worry about sticking to a strict traditional two-colour palette, as Merry-maxxing is all about letting hues clash and play together. There’s even a beauty to adding a stand alone neutral hue in the mix, to offset those saturated colours even more. The more bold and unexpected the better, even if it is a Taupe, in a sea of vibrancy.’

Shop the trend:

nkuku Dew Drop Baubles - Mixed Antique - set of 12 £30 at nkuku Why not opt for baubles that look like gemstones for your tree? These ones will catch the light beautifully. M&S Pre-Lit Tinsel Bauble Garland £35 at Marks and Spencer UK This light-up garland from M&S nails the Merrymaxxing trend. It's bold, glitters and will add plenty of sparkle to your decor. HANGZHOU RUN SUNSHINE Red Scalloped Tinsel Garland £12 at Rockett St George You can't beat a flamboyant tinsel garland to add instant sparkle to your decor. Hang from bannisters, ceilings or mantles for a dramatic, festive look.

To me Christmas decorating is all about having fun, and that's why I'm such a big fan of the Merrymaxxing trend. Any decorating idea that encourages you to be as playful as possible has my vote.