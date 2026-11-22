This once tacky and dated Christmas decor favourite is taking the internet by storm – after seeing George Home’s interpretation, it’s won me over
It's time to let your festive decor sparkle
Is there ever such a thing as too much tinsel? George Home is firmly saying no, if their Tinsel Christmas Trees (£40) are anything to go by.
Nostalgia has been a key driver of this year’s Christmas trends, and falling under this umbrella has been noughties festive maximalism, which seeks to connect with our younger selves and embrace a more playful attitude towards Christmas decorating ideas.
So, this can look like swapping your best artificial Christmas tree for one of George Home’s exceptionally camp and 6ft tinsel trees. Or hey, keep your O.G. tree and add a tinsel tree skirt to your current Christmas tree for extra sparkle.
It’s not just me who’s noticed the rise of nostalgia this Christmas. We’ve spotted it in the rise of tinsel tree skirts, oversized bows and glittery baubles, while George Home has reported 69,000 searches for tinsel trees in the past 30 days, up 177% month-on-month.
Tinsel is perhaps one of the most recognisable motifs of a Y2K or even ‘90s Christmas tree. Tinsel garlands and trees therefore feel like a fresh continuation of this classic look. Tinsel trees are undoubtedly garish, but they do offer to inject some fun back into your decor - after all, festive decorations do not need to be serious.
George Home is offering three unlit tinsel trees, all standing at 6ft. You can choose between a silver, gold or pink colourway. Seeing that George Home has fully embraced Pinkmas, I’m not surprised to see this playful colour included with the trees.
The trees are made up of hundreds, if not thousands, of sparkling tinsel strands to create a bushy Christmas tree. I’ll admit these trees are very much in-your-face, so if you’re someone who prefers minimal or traditional decor, these might not be the best choice for you.
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However, if you’re a fan of more maximalist design, these trees would look great styled as second trees in a kitchen, hallway or dining room. Pair with Dunelm’s folding paper presents (£5) around the base to introduce texture, and if you’re feeling really bold why not add a bauble garland (like Habitat Satin Thread Bauble Christmas Garland, £15 ) around your stairs or dining room table.
Alternatively, here are a few more tinsel decor pieces I’ve spotted and have been loving that you can weave more discreetly into your festive decor.
I'm on board with this glittering trend. It you want a glitzy Christmas, don't shy away from the tinsel tree.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!