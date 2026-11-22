Is there ever such a thing as too much tinsel? George Home is firmly saying no, if their Tinsel Christmas Trees (£40) are anything to go by.

Nostalgia has been a key driver of this year’s Christmas trends , and falling under this umbrella has been noughties festive maximalism, which seeks to connect with our younger selves and embrace a more playful attitude towards Christmas decorating ideas .

So, this can look like swapping your best artificial Christmas tree for one of George Home’s exceptionally camp and 6ft tinsel trees. Or hey, keep your O.G. tree and add a tinsel tree skirt to your current Christmas tree for extra sparkle.

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It’s not just me who’s noticed the rise of nostalgia this Christmas. We’ve spotted it in the rise of tinsel tree skirts , oversized bows and glittery baubles, while George Home has reported 69,000 searches for tinsel trees in the past 30 days, up 177% month-on-month.

Tinsel is perhaps one of the most recognisable motifs of a Y2K or even ‘90s Christmas tree. Tinsel garlands and trees therefore feel like a fresh continuation of this classic look. Tinsel trees are undoubtedly garish, but they do offer to inject some fun back into your decor - after all, festive decorations do not need to be serious.

George Home is offering three unlit tinsel trees, all standing at 6ft. You can choose between a silver, gold or pink colourway. Seeing that George Home has fully embraced Pinkmas, I’m not surprised to see this playful colour included with the trees.

(Image credit: George Home)

The trees are made up of hundreds, if not thousands, of sparkling tinsel strands to create a bushy Christmas tree. I’ll admit these trees are very much in-your-face, so if you’re someone who prefers minimal or traditional decor, these might not be the best choice for you.

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However, if you’re a fan of more maximalist design, these trees would look great styled as second trees in a kitchen, hallway or dining room. Pair with Dunelm’s folding paper presents (£5) around the base to introduce texture, and if you’re feeling really bold why not add a bauble garland (like Habitat Satin Thread Bauble Christmas Garland, £15 ) around your stairs or dining room table.

Alternatively, here are a few more tinsel decor pieces I’ve spotted and have been loving that you can weave more discreetly into your festive decor.

Argos Home Argos Home Small Silver Tinsel Christmas Tree £8 at Argos If you don't want a huge tree, this cute alternative is perfect for a side or coffee table. HANGZHOU RUN SUNSHINE Gold Scalloped Tinsel Garland £12 at Rockett StGeorge I love a tinsel garland as a playful finishing touch. M&S Textured Tinsel Tree Skirt £18 at Marks and Spencer UK I also love this tinsel tree skirt to give your artificial tree a little pizzaz! It's already sold out once, so don't miss it again.

I'm on board with this glittering trend. It you want a glitzy Christmas, don't shy away from the tinsel tree.