Last year, we got a glimpse of the tinsel Christmas tree skirt trend when M&S first introduced its multicoloured design. But it sold out within days and many of us missed out on this fun and playful tree skirt. Luckily, the look is back in full force for Christmas 2026 – and not just at Marks & Spencer.

At first, the fringe tinsel tree skirt was a look exclusive to M&S and its Textured Tinsel Tree Skirt, selling for £18. In fact, in our piece about the return of the M&S tinsel tree skirt, I said that it’s a unique design I’ve never seen before or since its launch. But that’s changed since then – it’s now becoming a major Christmas decor trend as George Home and Very have entered the chat with their own takes on the tinsel tree skirt.

While Marks & Spencer’s tinsel tree skirt was given a full silver makeover this year, George Home’s and Very’s take on the trend is bolder and more colourful. Much like M&S’s tinsel tree skirt was last year when it first debuted, boasting a layered, colour-blocked look combining shades of red, pink and gold.

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Very’s best Christmas tree skirt is a bit pricier compared to M&S and George Home, selling for £30 but it's currently on sale for £24 if you use code EARLYDEAL at checkout. It comes in two colourways for you to choose from – a two-toned version in red and pink and then an all-silver option, very similar to Marks & Spencer’s vision.

Meanwhile, George Home’s take on the trend is cheaper than M&S, retailing for mere £15 and most closely resembling the M&S tinsel tree skirt from last year.

Marks & Spencer's tinsel tree skirt design from 2025. (Image credit: M&S)

Alternatively, instead of buying one of these tinsel tree skirts, you can make your very own if you’re feeling crafty and are after some DIY Christmas decor ideas. All you’re going to need is:

A tinsel fringe garland in your colour of choice, like this fringe garland from Amazon available in a range of colourways

A hot glue gun like this one from Amazon

A cardboard box big enough to cut the tree skirt base from

Scissors

You’ll start by cutting out the shape of the tree skirt out of the cardboard. Then, cut the tinsel garland into strips and layer them on the base, attaching them with the help of your hot glue gun until the base is entirely and evenly covered.

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Is a tinsel Christmas tree skirt the type of festive decor that you’d like to add to your home this Christmas? And if so, which option’s caught your eye?