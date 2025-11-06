Cat Burns’ sumptuous headboard nails the cosiest breakout trend of the season – and it will suit any bedroom

Singer and The Traitors Star Cat Burns may have won the nation over via her treacherous acts on TV, but her boucle headboard proves the celebrity is also a force to be reckoned with when it comes to interior style.

Posting on TikTok, I spotted the popstar had embraced one of the cosiest home decor trends of the season with her headboard ideas, and confirmed to me that Cat Burns is not just fabulous at being a Traitor.

Boucle headboards are a stylish, understated way to embrace the Cosymaxxing trend we’re seeing everywhere right now. And the best thing is that it's one of those timeless trends that will stand the test of time.

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I fell in love with Cat watching her fool the other celebrities on the hit BBC show The Traitors. She shared a glimpse of her headboard on social media - and it’s perfect if you’re looking for cosy bedroom ideas .

‘We’re all craving comfort right now - and boucle is the ultimate material for giving that snug, welcoming vibe. Its soft, nubby texture feels cocooning, like a warm hug at the end of the day,’ says Lucy Mather, Interiors Expert at Arighi Bianchi .

‘Cosy materials like boucle are riding the wave of a wider interiors movement towards tactile, textural design that feels authentically warm and rooted. In a time of digital saturation and sleek minimalism, we’re craving contrast — something we can touch, feel and sink into. Boucle delivers that in spades by bringing a touch of softness and movement. And right now, that’s exactly what we all need.’

2025 as a whole, and the colder months in particular, have been defined by a desire for cosiness. As a result, we’ve seen faux fur, boucle and fleece materials spring up everywhere. From M&S’s gorgeous Cloud Fleece Striped Bedding Set (£35 for a double) to boucle chairs (£189 at Dunelm) and lots of faux fur rugs (I like this £25.99 option at Wayfair ), warm, comforting materials have captured our hearts.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dusk's Cheshire Boucle Ottoman Storage Bed - Off White (£519) looks just like a fluffy cloud. I'm not sure it gets cosier than this. (Image credit: Dusk)

‘Boucle, fleece and faux fur are so prominent this season due to their soft and textured appearance, as they can instantly add a cosy feel to a room. The textures of these materials provide visual interest, with their comfortableness being ideal for using in soft furnishings. Additionally, these materials are versatile so can be used in both modern and traditional interior design looks,’ Steve Larkin, director of Lark & Larks .

What Cat has done well is incorporate this cosy trend into her headboard. It’s a simple design choice, but one that will work to add a bit of texture to any style of bedroom.

‘A boucle headboard will suit almost any bedroom if you balance the scale and colour palette. In smaller rooms, go for lighter tones like oatmeal or cloudy grey so the texture feels airy rather than heavy,’ says Lucy.

‘In larger or loft-style spaces, a taller boucle headboard in a bolder tone can create a striking focal point. What makes boucle so versatile is that it softens clean, modern lines but also brings a fresh contrast to period architecture, so a boucle headboard is the perfect bridge between old and new.’

Get the look

DUSK Cheshire Boucle Ottoman Storage Bed - Off White £519 at Dusk This gorgeous bed looks very similar to the one in Cat's TikTok. It's bubble shape makes it the perfect winter cocoon, and it has many happy reviews to back it up. Urban Textures Elara Luxury 20" High Boucle Fabric Upholstered Cloud Bed Headboard - White £51.99 at B&Q If you're just looking for a headboard then this stunning headboard is just the ticket. John Lewis John Lewis Boucle Quilted Cushion, Marshmallow Check Amazon £35 at John Lewis If you don't need to upgrade your bed, don't worry, you can still get involved in the trend. Simply add boucle accessories to make your bedroom feel cosier.

A boucle headboard is an easy way to make a bedroom look and feel cosier, and in my opinion, looks great too. Do you agree?