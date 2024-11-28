This bestseller Pro Breeze dehumidifier is currently on sale for under £100 – it's a steal at this price
It's the cheapest we've seen it so far
Black Friday is here, and with it comes an opportunity to bag some fantastic discounts on some of the most sought-after dehumidifiers.
The best deal we've seen so far among the many discounted offerings? One for the Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier, which is currently up for grabs for just £99.99, down from £184.99, on Debenhams of all places! This is a whopping 46% discount, and considering it's one of the best dehumidifiers we've tested at Ideal Home, we can in good faith say it's a worthwhile investment.
Dehumidifiers have quickly risen in popularity as the must-buy of the season, earning their spot in many homes for their ability to deal with damp issues and make drying laundry indoors far less of a pain during the wet, winter months. Therefore, it only makes sense that shoppers everywhere are scrambling to get their hands on a Black Friday deal for a top-rated dehumidifier.
This dehumidifier has a powerful extraction rate for its size, a relatively low energy consumption and is pretty compact; making it perfect for tackling damp issues in a smaller space. At its current sub £100 price point, we think this is a steal for one of Pro Breeze's bestsellers.
The features that made the Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier that won over our reviewer, Rachael, when we tested it were its powerful extraction rate, relatively low energy consumption and and its compact build; just to name a few. If you're concerned about costs, this device is among some of the cheapest dehumidifiers to run. While its energy usage is still higher than the sellout MeacoDry Arete range at its 12L sizes, the Pro Breeze is a lot cheaper to buy upfront with this current discount and easier to get your hands on right now amidst the Black Friday chaos.
The Pro Breeze dehumidifier also has some handy features such as an automatic humidity sensor, meaning the device will turn on and off as it sees suitable (less monitoring needed for you, which is always a plus) and a 24-hour timer allowing for convenience and more control to choose when you want it running if you need to dry out a damp room.
Its 12L size makes it most suitable for smaller rooms of up to 15m², and it immediately gets to work at removing excess moisture in the air. One thing you should note, however, is that the water tank is a bit on the smaller side, so if you have major damp issues, you may find yourself emptying it more frequently than not to keep up with its powerful extraction rate. It also doesn't have any smart features, but rest assured its sleek interface provides more than enough control, customisation, and monitoring.
That said, if you have a small space in your home that needs that little bit of TLC to fight off minor damp issues, we can attest to the Pro Breeze 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier being a great buy – especially at this stellar sub £100 price point.
Jullia is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer and the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 60 hours testing different models. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for writing blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech and cleaning, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments, putting the newest launches through their paces. When she isn’t writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game or book.
