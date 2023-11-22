Looking for a Meaco Arete dehumidifier? This is where you can find them in stock
Move fast – the highly rated Meaco Arete dehumidifier is selling out quickly
Dehumidifiers are the purchase of the season, and the Meaco Arete dehumidifier has taken off more than any other. Unfortunately they're basically like gold dust and have been disappearing from shelves (physical and virtual) quicker than a lot of customers expected.
Since it's without a doubt one of the best dehumidifiers you can buy, this didn't come as a surprise for those in the know. And with Black Friday deals all over the place, people have been quick to grab a bargain if any were on offer.
Where can you find a Meaco Arete dehumidifier in stock right now?
All that said, there are a few of these prized devices around and we've sourced those for you below. If you're more after a great offer rather than this specific brand, then take a look at the latest dehumidifier deals and our up-to-date list of the best live Black Friday deals so you can see what else is currently available.
Meaco Arete dehumidifiers in stock
Meaco Arete 12L Dehumidifier |
was £252.97 now £229.97 at Appliances Direct
This is the size our tester tried in her Meaco Arete review which gives the full breakdown of this cult dehumidifier. This capacity is ideal for smaller homes and flats and has a 2.5L water tank which you can manually empty or continuously drain.
Meaco Arete 20L Dehumidifier |
was £328.99 now £299.99 at Appliances Direct
A slightly smaller version here, the 20L option can still handle the average family home and has the same features as the 25L, so it really depends on how much mould, damp and condensation your home is prone to.
Meaco Arete 25L Dehumidifier | £315.00 at Argos
This is the largest variation of the dehumidifier that they make, so it's the one for you if you have a serious damp issue or want to cover a larger space – this should look after an entire 5 bedroom house.
Meaco Arete 25L Dehumidifier | £329.97 at Appliances Direct
The 25L is also available here, albeit a little pricier than through Argos. It has a 4.8L water tank so you won't need to empty often if doing so manually, otherwise you can plug in a continuous drainage hose.
If we see this prized dehumidifier pop up anywhere else we'll be sure to update this page to make sure you have a chance to get your hands on one.
Best alternatives to the Meaco Arete dehumidifier
If none of these are speaking to you, then never fear as we've found some other dehumidifiers which are definitely worth a look.
Best for drying clothes
Whilst we don't think it can quite beat the MeacoDry Arete One on overall performance, Pro Breeze's latest launch, the 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode, is the best dehumidifier for drying clothes that we've tested.
Best desiccant
This can be operated in any space that's above 1°C, making it a great option for a garage, basement, or unheated rooms during the winter months. In our tests, it also performed brilliantly in normal conditions, making quick work of drying wet washing.
High capacity
This dehumidifier that can extract up to 30L of moisture from the air per day, giving it one of the highest extraction rates on the market. That makes it a good choice if you have high moisture levels to deal with, as our longer review details.
We hope you manage to find a dehumidifier to keep your home warm and dry and get that laundry drying faster this winter, whether or not you manage to snap up teh Meaco Arete itself!
Thea Babington-Stitt
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
