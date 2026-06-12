Over the last few years, green and pink have been the ultimate playful trending colour pairing. The contrasting colour scheme was everywhere (I've even adopted it in my own home). While this colour combo will always look good, if you're looking for a more trend-led colour combo, this year it's all about pink and red. This trending colour combo has been the breakout trend of 2026, and I'm confident it will continue into 2027.

Pink and red have both undergone a renaissance in the last year, emerging as two of the biggest colour trends of 2026. However, it's the bold and playful pairing of the two shades that is taking off in a big way this summer.

Pink and red are a colour combination I'd have grimaced at a few years ago, with bad memories of bright pinks and reds paired together in the 90s and early noughties. But, all it took to change my mind was a trip to the Instagram-famous Margate House to see their new pink and red colour palette created with COAT Paint. The combination of muted plaster pinks, raspberry pink and deep, rich reds was a masterclass in how these tonal shades could be used to create a scheme that feels fresh, stylish and comforting.

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COAT x Margate House collection (Image credit: COAT Paint)

'Pairing pink and red can feel like a bold, even perhaps risky choice. But the combination of pink and red works surprisingly well together when the balance is right. Since both colours belong to the same family, the key is to make the pairing feel intentional,' explains Rob Abrahams, founder of COAT.

Little Greene's Creative Director Ruth Mottershead adds that the pink and red colour combination trend is the perfect way to add more joy and personality to a room. 'There remains a strong appetite for colours that spark happiness and joy, and this combination will do just that,' she explains. 'Even a small touch of this joyful colour pairing can introduce personality and positivity to a room.'

How to pair pink and red paint

Like Rob said, the secret to making this trending colour combo right is getting the balance of the red and pink right. 'We’re seeing softer, chalkier pinks paired with richer, earthier reds. This works especially well because they create contrast without overwhelming a space,' he explains.

If you want to choose a foolproof red and pink colour combination that will age well, Rob recommends opting for muted or earthy colour variations that you can balance with classic neutrals.