When it comes to our bedrooms, most of us probably want to create a calm and soothing space that helps us to relax and unwind before bed.

Little wonder then that sage green bedroom walls have become something of a bedroom design go-to. Inspired by the hues of nature, green bedroom ideas are gentle, relaxing, and very easy to live with.

But, as with any colour that rides high in the bedroom trends for too long, sage green has become a bit of a 'safe' bedroom colour idea. And we all know there's a thin line between safe and boring.

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That's why interior designers and colour trend experts say there's a shift taking place. These are the sage green alternatives that the experts say deliver the same soothing vibes, whilst being a little more unexpected, and a lot more trend-setting.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Why are sage green bedrooms so popular?

But first up, why has sage green become such a popular bedroom wall colour choice?

'Sage green has become a go-to for bedroom wall colour because it behaves almost like a neutral,' explains interior designer and Hutley & Humm co-founder, Melissa Hutley. 'It's very soft, versatile and easy to live with.'

'It's a long-standing favourite for bedrooms,' agrees Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux, 'but if you’re looking for something a little more unexpected while still keeping that sense of calm, there are plenty of alternatives to sage green.'

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'Sage is popular for a reason, but if you want something a little more unexpected, it’s really about choosing tones that are slightly softened or “off”, rather than anything too clean or bright,' explains interior designer and Pringle & Pringle founder, Sophie Pringle.

So without further ado, let's get into some of our interior experts' alternative suggestions.

Smoky blues

(Image credit: Future PLC/Beth Davis)

The first sage green alternatives our colour experts suggest are what Melissa describes as 'chalky blues. These colours still have that same muted quality as sage green, but introduce a little more depth and personality,' says Melissa.

'A beautiful alternative to sage green is a muted blue-grey or smoky teal,' seconds interior designer Lucy Van der Gucht. 'These tones retain the tranquility of green but feel fresher and more distinctive, especially in contemporary interiors.'

'I’d suggest looking at soft, smoky blues, or even a muted teal with grey undertones,' agrees Marianne. 'These colours have a similar tranquillity to green but feel just a touch more intriguing and layered. They bring a sense of quiet sophistication to a bedroom – still soothing, but with a little more personality and depth.'

Earthy pinks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Next up, our experts suggest considering earthy pinks for creating a calm and cocooning bedroom.

'If we’re looking for something slightly more unexpected than sage green, we often turn to gentle, earthy pinks,' says Melissa. 'Selecting colours that feel slightly softened or ‘dusty’ in tone is what gives them their calming quality, while still feeling interesting and individual.'

'Terracotta and clay tones are excellent bedroom colours because they feel inherently warm and grounding,' agrees Lucy. 'Colours inspired by natural materials create a sense of comfort and make a room feel cosy, and they pair effortlessly with natural textures like wood, rattan, and linen for a calm, layered look.'

'I’d look at muted peaches,' confirms Sophie, 'these colours still have that calming quality, but feel a bit fresher and more individual.' In particular, 'terracotta and clay tones are brilliant in bedrooms because they instantly bring warmth and a sense of ease. They feel sun-baked and natural.'

Moody darks

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

And if sage green feels a little too safe and predictable, our design experts suggest opting for deeper and darker nature-inspired tones instead.

'Richer, moodier tones like deep olive greens or warm chocolate browns can create a really beautiful cocooning effect and make a space feel more enveloping and restful,' explains interior designer and founder of Sarah Ferreira Interiors, Sarah Ferreira. 'They bring a bit more depth while still feeling calm.'

Or, if you want to steer away from green altogether, Marianne suggests opting for the dark aubergine bedroom trend. 'Dark aubergine is one of those colours that instantly wraps a room in a sense of intimacy and quiet luxury,' says Marianne. 'It has a beautiful depth to it that makes it incredibly cocooning for a bedroom.'

And as Marianne points out, muted, darker colours, such as deep olive green or dark aubergine, 'absorb light in a way that feels calming rather than heavy, so you get this lovely, restful atmosphere that encourages you to truly switch off at the end of the day.'