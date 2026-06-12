Sorry, pink kitchens - this 'older sister' shade is the trendiest tone to try in 2026 for an inviting cooking space

Pink has been one of the hottest kitchen trends over the past few years. What was once hailed as a girlish shade reserved for bedrooms and powder rooms is now a mainstay in communal rooms around the home - but is it now becoming au fait?

Once a colour trend trickles down to the mainstream, it's only natural that we begin to look for the next best thing. As we've become more comfortable with using pink, pale variants of the shade are being seen as neutral palettes that are easy to integrate into a scheme. So we're due a bolder look to replace the once divisive nature of pink.

That leaves us to linger on the question - what is replacing pink kitchens in 2026? I've asked kitchen experts which colours they see stealing the limelight so that you can begin planning your next project.

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(Image credit: Future/ Darren Chung)

In a kitchen, creating warmth without sacrificing spaciousness is a delicate balance. You want a cooking space to feel inviting and enveloping, but the darker kitchen colour schemes that do this will often make a room feel smaller than it is. Pale pink, however, has warm undertones that make it feel cosy while being light enough to enhance the sense of space.

'According to our recent market research, consumers continue to gravitate towards pale pink shades as a sophisticated alternative to traditional neutrals such as beige and grey. These softer tones provide the same sense of versatility while introducing a subtle warmth and individuality that helps create a more inviting living space,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

While pink is still an excellent choice for a kitchen, you might want to follow new trends more closely.

'We’re seeing a shift from blush pinks to deep reds such as wine and oxblood, especially on statement cabinetry and islands,' Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, explains.

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The beauty of this shift to pink's 'older sister' is that there are still so many variants of the shade to choose from. A shade of burgundy with purple undertones leans into an aubergine palette, whereas red shades with a blue base, as shown above, will have a more classically red appearance.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

'Burgundy kitchens are going to be huge this year. Moving away from the dark blue kitchens, burgundy adds more warmth and depth than dark blue - it's a creative spin on the traditional kitchens. What’s so appealing about burgundy - like Purple 03 - is it's a really warm, cosy colour and works wonderfully when used to drench a room or even as an accent colour to add contrast,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

You can style it just like pink, too. Al from Olive & Barr adds, 'Warm woods such as dark oak and walnut are replacing the cooler tones of recent years, adding depth and heritage. Finishes are also becoming more tactile, with low-sheen paints, honed marbles, and softly veined quartz that delicately reflect the light. Overall, homeowners are desiring a kitchen design that feels more layered and refined.'