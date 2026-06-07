Sorry pink bedrooms, interior designers say these 3 alternative 'grown-up' shades are the key to a stylish bedroom in 2026

Nothing in life stays the same forever. Spring changes into summer, and then transitions into autumn and winter, before the whole cycle begins again.

The same is true for bedroom colour ideas. Yes, there are definitely bedroom trends that have a lot more longevity than others – and pink bedroom ideas are certainly one of them – but even the most timeless hues still shift over time, and that's exactly what interior experts say is happening to pink this year.

Are pink bedrooms still on trend? Yes, but there's a new grown-up spin on the shade. These are the three alternative colours that design experts say all the best-dressed bedrooms will be wearing as we head into the last half of the year and onwards into 2027.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Are pink bedrooms still on trend?

'Are pink bedrooms still on trend in 2026? Yes,' says founder of interior design studio K’Arte Design, Katerina Tchevytchalova, 'but the trend has evolved.'

'In 2026, pink bedrooms feel softer, earthier and more sophisticated than the sugary blush tones we saw a few years ago,' shares Katerina. 'We’re moving towards nuanced pinks with warmth and depth, which create a calming, cocooning atmosphere while still bringing personality into the space.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

'Pink bedrooms are still very much on trend,' agrees Anna Hill, brand director and colour consultant at paint brand Fenwick & Tilbrook,' but they have definitely evolved.'

'Instead of the cool-toned pastel pinks that dominated for years, we’re now seeing a shift towards warmer, earthier hues such as plaster pinks, clay tones and soft terracottas that feel far more grounded and sophisticated,' says Anna.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, without further ado, let's dig into the 'new' pinks of 2026 and beyond.