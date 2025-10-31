I love a Morris & Co pattern, so despite having more than enough bedding sets already, I couldn't resist making space for Piglet in Bed's new Morris & Co bedding collection.

The last two years have seen a huge revival of the classic arts and crafts patterns on the high street, with Habitat, Swfyt, and Hillary's all launching new homeware collaborations and becoming some of the best places to my Morris & Co homeware. Piglet in Bed has now joined the ranks with the prettiest and best quality Morris & Co. bedding I've seen to date.

Piglet in Bed has built up a cult following as one of the best places to buy linen bedding and colourful striped and gingham duvet sets. Last year, the brand partnered with Morris & Co on a sleepwear collection, but this is the first collection to include Piglet in Bed's iconic bedding.

The collection is small and tightly curated, featuring just three designs chosen from the Morris & Co. archives that have been interpreted in Piglet in Bed's relaxed and colourful style.

Despite having both Habitat's Morris & Co Merton Armchair, and Swyft x Morris & Co. ottoman in fruit in my home, I've yet to find a Morris & Co bedding set that has persuaded me to deviate from my classic striped bedding sets. I've often found the bedding designs too bright and bold for the soothing bedroom vibe I want to create, but the Piglet in Bed Morris & Co range hits the calming brief perfectly.

The designers have kept the Morris & Co designs to a soft and calming colour palette of pink, blues and sage and created them in their signature linen-blend and cotton-percale fabrics.

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Soft Sage Honeysuckle and Webb's Blue Double Bough are both lovely floral and leafy designs that are available in the linen. I've only heard good things about Piglet in Bed's linen bedding, with fans saying it gets softer with every wash.

However, the linen bedding does come at a price, with the duvet covers starting at £139 in both designs. But you can pick up the more affordable washed cotton bedding in the Leafy Arbour Oak Design, with prices starting at £69 for the duvet.

For me, the best part about this new collection is how well it works with the wider Piglet in Bed linen bedding range, allowing you to mix and match the pillow cases, duvet covers and bottom sheets.

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

'Our designer, Adam Crick, has worked closely with the Morris & Co. team to balance the visual richness from Morris & Co. with Piglet in Bed’s fabrics and palette choices, marrying timeless design with everyday luxury,' explains Jessica Hanley, founder & CEO, Piglet in Bed, who recommends layering the botanical-inspired prints with bold stripes or ginghams for the ultimate autumnal bedroom update.

'These designs can be paired with patterns like colour-drenched ginghams and bold stripes, or warm, plain neutrals like Pearl, Warm Clay or Rose to create an utterly inviting look, perfect for the cosy months. It’s all about having fun with scale, colour and texture to make your bedroom feel like a comforting retreat for winter,' she adds.

What to style it with

I'm already making space underneath my ottoman bed to add these to my bedding collection. Are you tempted too?