If you’re looking for cosy luxury this winter, then look no further than your local Aldi, as their new faux animal rugs are nailing this autumn’s breakout trend.

The biggest home decor trends are often reflective of the season we’re in. And while retro styles have been all the rage this year, as we head into the cosier season, this theme has morphed into the form of sheepskin and faux animal rugs.

Animal print and sheepskin rugs and decor can often come with a hefty price tag. But Aldi is here to prove you can do it on a budget, and look good, too.

Landing in stores on 16 October, Aldi’s plush faux animal print rugs are exactly what you need to nail your cosy living room and bedroom ideas . Available in wolf, reindeer, or leopard, they are a subtle seasonal nod to the upcoming festivities. And costing just £24.99, they’re a very affordable option.

While animal print rugs have been an interior design staple for decades, I love the inclusion of leopard as a nod to the viral leopard print trend that has been inescapable in fashion and homeware for the past couple of years.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Sheepskin and animal hide décor are experiencing a major moment this season, reflected by a significant surge in consumer demand. Searches for sheepskin armchairs have jumped 350% on Pinterest. Interest in sheepskin floor rugs has grown by 100% on Pinterest and 31% on Google, while sheepskin throw queries surged by 30% on Etsy,’ says Annabelle Sacher, Trends & E-commerce Expert at MediaVision.

‘These numbers tell a compelling story: now that the weather is turning, consumers are turning to textured, natural materials to create warm, inviting spaces.’

How to style

Faux fur and sheepskin are soft, cosy materials that feel even more inviting as the weather gets colder, which is why we’re seeing such a surge in popularity right now. This is being further fuelled by the fact that these rugs are so easy to style.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Ryan Wicks)

‘Sheepskin and animal hides fit autumn perfectly because they echo the season’s natural palette of warm browns, soft creams, and those burnt orange undertones that make everything feel grounded,’ says Edward Simon, director of Direct Fabrics .

‘Their organic patterns mirror what’s happening outside, so they instantly bring that sense of nature indoors without feeling forced. They also layer beautifully with the textures you already have.

‘A sheepskin draped over a neutral armchair softens clean lines, while a hide used as a rug adds depth to wooden floors or woven mats. Even a small throw folded across a bench or fireside chair gives that effortless autumn texture everyone’s after.’

Dunelm Single Pelt Sheepskin Rug £35 at Dunelm This stunning rug comes in 10 colourways, so it's easy to find one to suit your home. It's also made from 100% sheepskin for the utmost quality. La Redoute Faux Leopard Print Rug - 155x130cm Was £89.99 now £76.49 at La Redoute I love the leopard print trend we're seeing right now, and this funky rug is playful twist on the trend. Dunelm Faux Fur Cow Print Rug £99 at Dunelm Dunelm is another brand absolutely nailing this trend. Also available in brown hide, this rug is super soft and looks very realistic.

I’m struggling to think of an aesthetic or colour scheme these rugs don’t work with. If you’re looking to achieve a cosy atmosphere at home, it’s the obvious choice to embrace.