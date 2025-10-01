The Autumn Reset
The new season brings a new mood, and these back-to-school-inspired essentials are perfect for a style switch-up
We Keep Seeing is Ideal Home’s spin on the product round-up, where we highlight a trend we've spotted making waves on the high-street right now.
Autumn is more than just that back-to-school vibe – it’s an opportunity for a total reset. Capitalising on the calm after the school holiday mayhem and the desire to be super-productive before Christmas rolls around, this is a time to get your home in order, testing out little improvements that make your space look and feel a whole lot better.
It could be a piece or two of extra storage to help you either clear the clutter or make life run a little smoother. It could be a nifty new appliance that'll give you more time to spend with family. Or it could be a new fragrance that lifts the mood of your home, delivering that new season energy that we’re all yearning for right now.
This is the second New Year moment of the year, so let’s make it a stylish one.
Pip Rich has over 20 years' experience as an editor and interiors journalist, having worked across a number of the UK's most popular titles in the homes and lifestyle realm. His work has graced the pages of Sunday Times Style, Red, Grazia and ELLE Decoration, but to name a few. He was Global Editor in Chief of Livingetc until 2024, and now acts in a consulting role for the brand as Executive Editor. Alongside editing some of the county's biggest interiors titles, he has also written three books and renovated several properties including a Georgian home in Somerset and apartments in London. He loves interviewing the movers and shakers of the interior design world, absorbing their expertise as he goes.
