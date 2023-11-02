Looking for the sold-out Silentnight dehumidifier? – in-stock alternatives we think are better than the real thing
The Silentnight dehumidifier may be a bestseller, but we've reviewed two in-stock alternatives that give it a run for its money
The Silentnight dehumidifier is currently one of the most searched-for damp-defying appliances on the internet. However, due to its popularity, stocks are running low, with the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier now sold out at Amazon, Curry's, B&Q, and Robert Dyas.
Why is the Silentnight dehumidifier so popular? We tested it out whilst searching for the best dehumidifiers on the market, and after putting it through its paces crowned it one of the best dehumidifiers under £100.
In our reviewer's opinion, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier can rival market leader Pro Breeze in offering affordability, portability, and quiet operation. So what to do if you can't find this budget buy in stock? Don't worry, we have the solution.
Silentnight dehumidifier
First up, why is this dehumidifier so sought after? Well, likely, its price. A good compressor dehumidifier costs well over £100, so the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's £44.99 retail price is highly appealing.
This Silentnight dehumidifier is also super compact and portable. It measures just H23 x W15 x D15cm and weighs in at 1.19kg. That makes it ideal for tucking away on a shelf or the bedside table to extract moisture without taking up floorspace or ruining the aesthetic of a room.
Unlike most compressor dehumidifiers, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier is also virtually silent in operation, making it a great dehumidifier to use in the bedroom.
In our Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier review, our reviewer, Rachael Phillips, says 'When switched on, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's operating noise levels are just 25dBA, and when I say it’s whisper quiet, I mean it. I couldn't hear this dehumidifier whilst it was running at all'.
No wonder this dehumidifier is a sell out!
However, this Silentnight dehumidifier isn't perfect. Which is why we're confident there are some great alternatives to shop if you can't find the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier in stock.
Silentnight dehumidifier alternative: Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier
If you're looking for a Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative, then our top recommendation is the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier. Yes, it's a little more expensive, retailing at £69.99 compared to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's £44.99 RRP. But, it's regularly on offer, especially if you can snap it up when Black Friday dehumidifier deals are in full swing.
And the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier also offers more bang for your buck. Compared to the Silentnight dehumidifier's 0.3L moisture extraction rate, the Pro Breeze mini can suck 0.5L of water from the air per day. On top of that, the Pro Breeze mini offers a far larger water tank. A 1.5L water tank capacity (compared to the Silentnight dehumidifier's 0.6L water tank) means that you'll be emptying the Pro Breeze mini far less frequently. Trust us, that's a good thing.
No, the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier isn't quite as quiet. But, in practice, our Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier review found this compact dehumidifier far quieter than its 40dB noise levels might suggest.
RRP: £44.99
Extraction rate: 0.3L per day
Water tank capacity: 0.6L
Max room size: 15m²
Noise: 25dB
Power: 23W
Dimensions: H23 x W15 x D15cm
Weight: 1.19kg
RRP: £69.99
Extraction rate: 0.5L per day
Water tank capacity: 1.5L
Max room size: 15m²
Noise: 40dB
Power: 40W
Dimensions: H30 x W22 x D16cm
Weight: 1.85kg
Overall, we think the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier is a brilliant alternative to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier, and if you want an even cheaper option, the smaller Pro Breeze 500ml Dehumidifier retails at just £39.99, and offers a 0.25L extraction rate and 0.5L water tank.
Silentnight dehumidifier alternative: MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier
Our second Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative is the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier. This is by far the best dehumidifier we've tested overall, and although it's an investment, if you're looking for a dehumidifier that can really perform, we think this is the one.
The MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier is a far more powerful machine. The Arete range includes dehumidifiers with 10, 12, 20, and 25 litre extraction rates. So the smallest 10L machine is already a big jump up in performance compared to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's 0.3L extraction rate.
That means the Arete One can make short work of extracting moisture in a 42m² area – far beyond the Silentnight dehumidifier's 15m² capacity – and it can make a significant difference to damp and condensation issues that are beyond the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's capabilities.
(If you think you may need an even larger dehumidifier, our guide to 'How big of a dehumidifier do I need?' can help).
And, if you're wondering do dehumidifiers dry clothes then, with the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier, the answer is yes. Whilst the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier struggled in this capacity during our testing, our MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier review found the Arete One to be one of the best dehumidifiers for drying laundry indoors thanks to its high extraction rate and dedicated Laundry Mode.
Plus, compared to most compressor dehumidifiers, the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier is quiet, easy to use, and very energy-efficient. So, if you're concerned about how much it costs to run a dehumidifier, you can rest assured the Arete One is one of the most efficient models out there for its size.
RRP: £44.99
Extraction rate: 0.3L per day
Water tank capacity: 0.6L
Max room size: 15m²
Noise: 25dB
Power: 23W
Dimensions: H23 x W15 x D15cm
Weight: 1.19kg
RRP: £159.99
Extraction rate: 10L
Water tank capacity: 2.5L
Max room size: 42m²
Noise: 35-38dB
Power: 151W
If your budget can stretch, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L Dehumidifier is our top recommendation as a Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative.
That said, we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for any hint that the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier might be coming back into stock, although so far representatives from previous stockists – Amazon, B&Q, Currys and Robert Dyas – as well as Silentnight themselves, haven't been able to confirm that stock is due to return any time soon.
In fact, the only Silentnight dehumidifier currently in stock is the Lidl Silentnight dehumidifier. However, that model is only available in stores, so you'll have to play dehumidifier roulette to see if you can find it in stock at your local branch.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home. She also writes about all things interior for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Real Homes, and brings her design knowledge outdoors at Gardeningetc, where she advises on what to look for when shopping for the best garden furniture and how to create a practical and stylish outdoor living area.
-
How to improve lawn drainage – 8 easy fixes to protect your garden from heavy rain damage
Stormy weather causing havoc in your garden? Here's how to improve lawn drainage, stat
By Kayleigh Dray
-
The £12.99 H&M home find that Megan McKenna uses every day - it screams quiet luxury
The upgrade you didn't know your meals needed
By Holly Cockburn
-
Our experts reveal whether to shop the early Black Friday deals or wait for even bigger savings
To shop or not to shop, that is the question...
By Jullia Joson