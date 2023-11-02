Looking for the sold-out Silentnight dehumidifier? – in-stock alternatives we think are better than the real thing

The Silentnight dehumidifier is currently one of the most searched-for damp-defying appliances on the internet. However, due to its popularity, stocks are running low, with the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier now sold out at Amazon, Curry's, B&Q, and Robert Dyas.

Why is the Silentnight dehumidifier so popular? We tested it out whilst searching for the best dehumidifiers on the market, and after putting it through its paces crowned it one of the best dehumidifiers under £100.

In our reviewer's opinion, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier can rival market leader Pro Breeze in offering affordability, portability, and quiet operation. So what to do if you can't find this budget buy in stock? Don't worry, we have the solution.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Silentnight dehumidifier

First up, why is this dehumidifier so sought after? Well, likely, its price. A good compressor dehumidifier costs well over £100, so the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's £44.99 retail price is highly appealing.

This Silentnight dehumidifier is also super compact and portable. It measures just H23 x W15 x D15cm and weighs in at 1.19kg. That makes it ideal for tucking away on a shelf or the bedside table to extract moisture without taking up floorspace or ruining the aesthetic of a room.

Unlike most compressor dehumidifiers, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier is also virtually silent in operation, making it a great dehumidifier to use in the bedroom.

In our Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier review, our reviewer, Rachael Phillips, says 'When switched on, the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's operating noise levels are just 25dBA, and when I say it’s whisper quiet, I mean it. I couldn't hear this dehumidifier whilst it was running at all'.

No wonder this dehumidifier is a sell out!

(Image credit: Future / Rachael Phillips)

However, this Silentnight dehumidifier isn't perfect. Which is why we're confident there are some great alternatives to shop if you can't find the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier in stock.

Silentnight dehumidifier alternative: Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier

If you're looking for a Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative, then our top recommendation is the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier. Yes, it's a little more expensive, retailing at £69.99 compared to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's £44.99 RRP. But, it's regularly on offer, especially if you can snap it up when Black Friday dehumidifier deals are in full swing.

And the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier also offers more bang for your buck. Compared to the Silentnight dehumidifier's 0.3L moisture extraction rate, the Pro Breeze mini can suck 0.5L of water from the air per day. On top of that, the Pro Breeze mini offers a far larger water tank. A 1.5L water tank capacity (compared to the Silentnight dehumidifier's 0.6L water tank) means that you'll be emptying the Pro Breeze mini far less frequently. Trust us, that's a good thing.

No, the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier isn't quite as quiet. But, in practice, our Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier review found this compact dehumidifier far quieter than its 40dB noise levels might suggest.

Silentnight 39899 Dehumidifier Check Amazon RRP: £44.99

Extraction rate: 0.3L per day

Water tank capacity: 0.6L

Max room size: 15m²

Noise: 25dB

Power: 23W

Dimensions: H23 x W15 x D15cm

Weight: 1.19kg ProBreeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier £50.74 at Amazon RRP: £69.99

Extraction rate: 0.5L per day

Water tank capacity: 1.5L

Max room size: 15m²

Noise: 40dB

Power: 40W

Dimensions: H30 x W22 x D16cm

Weight: 1.85kg

Overall, we think the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier is a brilliant alternative to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier, and if you want an even cheaper option, the smaller Pro Breeze 500ml Dehumidifier retails at just £39.99, and offers a 0.25L extraction rate and 0.5L water tank.

Silentnight dehumidifier alternative: MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier

Our second Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative is the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier. This is by far the best dehumidifier we've tested overall, and although it's an investment, if you're looking for a dehumidifier that can really perform, we think this is the one.

The MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier is a far more powerful machine. The Arete range includes dehumidifiers with 10, 12, 20, and 25 litre extraction rates. So the smallest 10L machine is already a big jump up in performance compared to the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's 0.3L extraction rate.

That means the Arete One can make short work of extracting moisture in a 42m² area – far beyond the Silentnight dehumidifier's 15m² capacity – and it can make a significant difference to damp and condensation issues that are beyond the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier's capabilities.

(If you think you may need an even larger dehumidifier, our guide to 'How big of a dehumidifier do I need?' can help).

And, if you're wondering do dehumidifiers dry clothes then, with the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier, the answer is yes. Whilst the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier struggled in this capacity during our testing, our MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier review found the Arete One to be one of the best dehumidifiers for drying laundry indoors thanks to its high extraction rate and dedicated Laundry Mode.

Plus, compared to most compressor dehumidifiers, the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier is quiet, easy to use, and very energy-efficient. So, if you're concerned about how much it costs to run a dehumidifier, you can rest assured the Arete One is one of the most efficient models out there for its size.

If your budget can stretch, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L Dehumidifier is our top recommendation as a Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier alternative.

That said, we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for any hint that the Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier might be coming back into stock, although so far representatives from previous stockists – Amazon, B&Q, Currys and Robert Dyas – as well as Silentnight themselves, haven't been able to confirm that stock is due to return any time soon.

In fact, the only Silentnight dehumidifier currently in stock is the Lidl Silentnight dehumidifier. However, that model is only available in stores, so you'll have to play dehumidifier roulette to see if you can find it in stock at your local branch.