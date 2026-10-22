Sorry microwave meals, Tefal is revolutionising solo dining with the UK's first 'personal cooker'

In the height of summer, I was introduced to Tefal’s latest innovation, the ‘YumMeal ’. At that point in time, the clever appliance was so new (and revolutionary) that it didn’t even have a name. However, it had a clear USP that intrigued me: a ‘personal cooker’ that aimed to make cooking for one easier, and dare I say, more exciting?

The new YumMeal from Tefal combines air frying and induction cooking into one relatively small appliance (23cm x 26cm x 36cm) that looks a little like a waffle maker. It has a built-in enamel bowl that you not only prep and cook food in, but also eat directly out of. It’s designed to be the perfect kitchen-to-sofa appliance, whipping up meals in just 15 minutes- a game-changer for anyone cooking for one.

I currently live with a partner, but before that, I spent a good 10 years cooking for one. Over that time, I grew frustrated that nearly every recipe involved cooking for two, so I’d have to eat it over two nights or force dinner on one of my hungry flatmates. So I was delighted to find that Tefal were finally going the extra mile to make one-person dinners feel celebratory.

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While I’m impressed by the YumMeal concept, I do have questions about how likely it is to transform solo dining. It has a RRP of £199.99, which feels steep when you can pick up a compact Ninja air fryer for £109 at John Lewis, the best air fryers are the speedy appliance I usually turn to when cooking a quick dinner for one these days.

However, the cost of Tefal's new gadget is justified when you consider it's two appliances in one: an air fryer that can crisp, and an induction hob that can cook and simmer. It essentially replaces a full kitchen ecosystem, with the added perk that the two functions can be used together at the touch of a button.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The YumMeal is not quite as easy as shoving a ready meal in the microwave, something I do also turn to when my partner is out for the evening, which is why I can’t see this product replacing them in my small kitchen. But I think where this appliance shines is as an investment for students who are trying to claim space in a shared kitchen or anyone who lives alone and hates reheating leftovers/enjoys being more creative with dinner.

If I still lived alone, I can see myself batch-prepping ingredients at the start of the week, and then using the YumMeal to make cooking from scratch as quick, easy and cost-effective as possible. Tefal also included the recipe for a one-person lemon drizzle cake as part of the launch, which piqued my interest for those days when you’re craving a single-portion sweet treat.

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I haven't personally tested the YumMeal, but from what I saw when it was being demoed at the Tefal showcase, it has alot of potential. I can't wait to put it to the test and see if it really could replace the microwave meal for kitchens across the UK.

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