There are often false starts in the world of kitchen appliances. That includes halogen ovens (which we safely debunked as the next big thing back in 2022) and smart connected kettles and toasters, which, safe to say, haven't caught on just yet.

Of course, there are actual game changers too, including the best air fryers, which have become a staple in British kitchens since the start of the decade and the best microwaves, which have stuck around since the 1980s.

Given that trajectory, it makes sense that the next big thing on the horizon would be air fryer microwave hybrids, but until very recently, I wasn't convinced by them at all. Here's why I've changed my tune!

Until very recently, I would've warned you off of buying an air fryer microwave for one key reason: I hadn't tried or heard of one that had a good enough air frying function. And if you're spending hundreds of pounds and chucking out two appliances to install a hybrid, that's a pretty important factor.

It's easy to see why it's been a long road to get the right technology for this kind of appliance. Our Drew & Cole Air Fryer Microwave review from 2024 highlighted the big issue: soggy chips that took double the time to cook of a normal air fryer, with a texture that was less than pleasant. Helen, our reviewer's, big takeaway from the experience was long cooking times for meagre results.

This is probably due to a few reasons, including that the shape of a microwave doesn't lend itself to crispiness (they tend to be big and cavernous), as well as the fact that they are designed to retain moisture and keep food from drying out. That's the exact opposite of what you want when making homemade chips in an air fryer.

Chips (successfully!) cooked in the Ninja Crispi microwave air fryer. (Image credit: Future)

Thankfully, that's an issue that more recent iterations have managed to smooth out. Ninja's hybrid has an air fryer setting that our reviewer said was just as good as the standalone Ninja air fryers she's tried – with chips taking 24 minutes and coming out perfectly crisp.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same positives can be said for the Panasonic air fryer microwave that my colleague Jenny has been trying out for me. She's been won over by this clever multifunctional buy.

'What I've been enjoying most about our microwave air fryer is that it saves space on my worktop while still giving me the option to air fry,' says Jenny. 'It's really handy for reheating things like leftovers and crisping up food, although the air frying space is smaller than some standalone models.'

(Image credit: Future)

An enticing USP of Ninja's version is the FusionCrisp program which allows you to combine air frying and microwaving to cut down on cooking times. Helen used it in her review to cook a whole chicken, a veggie lasagne and jacket potatoes in better time than just air frying alone.

There are some downsides to this kind of hybrid. Microwaves are not known for being low-profile and none of these hybrids are exactly appealing aesthetics-wise. They're also, as Jenny points out 'a little pricier than a standard microwave too.'

But if you have a way to successfully hide your air fryer or microwave already, or if you're not overly fussed then you will have the benefit of saving space on your worktop and having one less appliance to maintain and clean.

All in all then, it's hard not to see the dawn of well-functioning air fryer microwaves as the next big thing in kitchens. Are you tempted to swap one in to your kitchen?