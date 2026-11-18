Nigella Lawson's arrival in the Bake Off tent has given us plenty of inspiration, both with her signature recipes and the appliances she uses to whip them up. Now she's given her seal of approval to a bestselling pick from British brand Dualit – the brand's Hand Mixer (for £84.52 from Amazon).

In a rare peak at Nigella herself whipping up a dessert in the tent – as opposed to this season's contestants – she uses the mixer to beat egg whites into a consistency that she can use for quick and easy chocolate mousses. And while the products used in the Bake Off tent are usually shrouded in secrecy (as well as their brand names covered over sneakily with tape) it's clear to see that Dualit is the brand of choice for this particular job.

Here's a closer look at this lightweight, durable mixer which Nigella favoured over one of the best stand mixers for this delectable dessert.

Dualit Hand Mixer in Chrome £84.52 at Amazon UK With an impressive 4.6 star rating on Amazon from over 1,700 reviews, it's not just Nigella who has found a firm favourite with this mixer.

Dualit, which was established in London in 1945, is a brand known by most thanks to its breakfast duo (which we reviewed very highly back in 2022). And there's very good reason that these two always top the lists of the best toasters and the best kettles. From the replaceable parts to the stories of this pair lasting for decades, there's a quality about this brand that keeps people loyal.

Though less known, the brand's hand mixer follows the same ethos with 'built-to-last technology'. And while many big names are switching over to cordless hand appliances, Dualit has resisted the trend with this version (that Nigella clearly favours!).

It features four different speed settings as well as multiple attachments. That includes flat edge beaters, dough hooks and a balloon whisk. And just like with its toaster and kettles, it offers replaceable parts in the event of you needing to make a repair.

In her easy-to-follow tutorial, Nigella uses the beater attachments to bring together her chocolate mousses saving herself plenty of time in the baking process. And something that is not as clear to see in the video is the clever cord system that this appliance boasts too – with the cable fully retracting into the base of the mixer for neat storage.

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Reviewing hand mixers at the Ideal Home test kitchen. (Image credit: Future)

In recent years, Dualit has branched out into new realms of the kitchen. That includes the launch of its snazzy new ice-cream maker (which allows you to skip the pre-freeze, which our reviewer loved) as well as its very well-rated air fryer. I found it very hard to find fault with during my five-star review in 2024.

So, if it's quality you're after, then following in Nigella's footsteps by giving this beloved British brand a go is definitely worth a punt. Have you tried any of Dualit's bestsellers?