Ninja's most innovative air fryer is now double the fun with the unveiling of the Ninja CRISPi DualZone 8-in-1 Function Glass Air Fryer (available for £299.99 via Ninja).

The CRISPi has quickly become one of the best Ninja air fryers out there, with its design that shuns non-stick plastics and is simply perfect for stuffing away into a drawer. But one of its major downsides, as I mentioned in my review, is that its capacity makes it suitable for one or two people only.

That's all changed with this double drawer version, which can cook two foods in two different ways and has an impressive 7.6 litre capacity in total – the same as the brand's bestselling OG Ninja Dual Zone. Here's a closer look at this glass version, which I'm sure is about to become a very popular choice for kitchens looking to get rid of plastic.

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Ninja Crispi Dual Zone 8-In-1 Function Glass Air Fryer - Cyberspace £299.99 at SharkNinja UK

The functions on offer with this air fryer combine all of Ninja's best, I think. As well as Air Fry and Max Crisp (which is essentially just a very hot air fry mode), there's also Dehydrate, which will come in very handy around Christmastime. It's incredibly handy for dehydrating fruit (including oranges) for decoration as well as cocktail and meal garnishes.

As we get into autumn, another mode that I'd be very excited to try out is Prove. This setting modifies the temperature of the air fryer to foster the perfect conditions for rising your bread – perfect for cosy season and weekends spent baking!

(Image credit: Ninja)

The ability to use the Keep Warm setting will also be good given that this is a dual function air fryer. It means that once one side of your cooking is done, you can use the Keep Warm option on the other side and plate up everything at the same time hot.

The dual functionality is a real game changer for family cooking. The Match Cook button means that you only have to program everything in once and the Smart Finish tech makes everything ready at the same time.

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(Image credit: Ninja)

The glass walls on this air fryer make it a very fun addition to a kitchen if you're cooking anything that rises or melts as you have a front row seat to the whole process. The two containers also have the benefit of being ready to be stored straight away – they come with lids so that you can pop them straight into the fridge once your leftovers have cooled down.

The bottom of each container also has a protective heat-proof layer, which means you can serve from both containers straight onto granite, laminate, solid wood or marble surfaces without risk of damage.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Another benefit of glass air fryer containers is the total ease of cleaning. In my time testing air fryers I found that the CRISPI base fared best when popped into the dishwasher.

The colour range has caught my eye too as I'm always a big fan of appliances that aren't just a default black colour. Rose Quartz, a pastel pink, and Bone (a steely sort of grey) are also on offer if either of those will suit your existing kitchen colour scheme better. Can you see the appeal in a glass air fryer?