Ninja just launched the UK's first 'split-zone' multi-cooker – I tried it to see if it solves this longstanding issue with older slow cookers

Ninja is adding an incredibly versatile new slow multi-cooker to its roster of bestselling products and I'm confident you've never seen a kitchen appliance like this before. The new Ninja MultiPot XL 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker is available to buy now for £259.99. I predict it's going to be a big hit in the run up to Christmas.

I've been trying out this cooker, which features three interchangeable cooking pots, for the past few weeks – even using it to cater for a dinner party of nine people. And I've been thoroughly impressed with every setting I've tried including the rice and pasta modes and the slow cooking options. It's main USP? It solves the age-old problem of only being able to cook one element of a meal at a time in your slow cooker.

Here's a closer look at what the MultiPot can do and how it differs from all of the best multi-cookers that have come before it.

Ninja Multipot Xl 11-In-1 Multi-Cooker - Cyberspace £259.99 at SharkNinja UK Featuring oven-safe pots and 11 different programs, this is a true do-it-all cooker for family meals.

The multi-zoned design of this cooker means it has a lot in common with Ideal Home's top-rated air fryer: the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer. That means instead of being stuck with one way to cook, you're armed with three different ways to bring a meal together.

The first is using the huge 'MegaZone' pot, which has a 7-litre capacity. That means you could comfortably cook 8 portions of food in one go. Or, the more versatile option is using the appliance's two swappable inner pots, which sit side by side and allow you to cook two different dishes using two different settings and temperatures.

(Image credit: Future)

Even better, the lid of the cooker is split into two, to allow you to use each pot independently. It also means you can use this cooker for more interactive dishes when hosting, like hotpot or serving up a buffet.

The MultiPot doesn't have a pressure cooker setting if you want more of a classic multi-cooker – the recently released Ninja HyperHeat ticks that box instead – but the versatility of the interchangeable pots is something I've never seen before as a Kitchen Appliances Editor.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The dual-function ability will be a highlight for many for easy family dinners. All in all, the 11 programs for this cooker are: slow cook, sear/sauté, bake, sauce, rice, pasta, mixed rice, sous vide, simmer, hotpot and keep warm.

With this cooker, you can easily cook the carb-based element of your dinner in one side (like rice or pasta) while you use the other to bring together your protein and vegetables – and set it off to all finish at just the right time, too.

Image 1 of 3 Using the rice cooker setting on the MultiPot. (Image credit: Future) Slow cooking pork in the MultiPot. (Image credit: Future) The taco meat. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

So far, I've tested the rice setting on this cooker with great results and used the slow cooker setting with the dual pots for pulled pork in one section and chicken in another for fillings for tacos when hosting.

But that's barely scratching the surface at what you can try with this cooker. The sear/sauté function is a gamechanger for browning meat or crisping other ingredients before you begin slow cooking and was one of the highlights of testing the Ninja PossibleCooker for me so I'm excited to try it out again. The hotpot element, which is a food trend that's taken off in the UK over the last few years, is another thing I'm looking forward to testing.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The ceramic non-stick pot also owes itself greatly to the bake mode, which I want to try out with a sticky toffee pudding or a set of brownies next. Making sweet treats in a slow cooker can open up a whole new world!

After trying it out, I think the multi-zone cooking element is going be a huge hit with Ninja fans. Can you see the appeal in the MultiPot design?