I just discovered this stylish Next sofa bed *and* it's under £500 – no wonder savvy shoppers are snapping it up

Judging by the storm currently raging outside my office window, summer is officially over and autumn has begun. And, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I know that this change in seasons means that the savvy amongst us are already prepping and planning for the festive hosting season ahead.

In particular, that means considering how our homes are going to sleep the extra friends and family that may visit over the Christmas period. And this year, it seems that Next shoppers are leading the way in their organisational efforts. Why? Because Next customers are busy snapping up the brand's Palma sofa bed. And at just £475 for this stylish seating that doubles as a sleeping space for two, it's easy to see why.

The Palma sofa bed comes in two designs. There's the two-seater Palma sofa bed that starts at £475 and offers a double-bed-sized sleeping area, or the single-seater Palma chair bed that costs £350 and provides a sleeping space for one.

Both are similar in design to two other hosting solutions that I regularly recommend in Ideal Home's guide to the best sofa beds and best chair beds, namely the Habitat Roma Sofa Bed and MADE's Haru Sofa Bed.

All feature a 'click-clack' style of design where the seat and backrest unfold and lay flat to become the sleeping area, and come in a good range of upholstery options, including on-trend boucle and luxurious-looking velvets.

(Image credit: Next)

The Palma sofa bed's main point of difference is its curved backrest, which, in my opinion, gives it some extra style points compared to its competition.

The two-seater Palma sofa bed also offers a good-sized sleeping area. Although Habitat's Roma sofa bed is the more affordable option, with prices for the Habitat Roma Double Sofa Bed starting at £300 compared to the Palma sofa bed's £475 price tag, the Roma maxes out at a 121cm width.

That's smaller than your average double bed, which measures 135cm in width. In comparison, the Next Palma sofa bed is bang on 136cm wide. If you're hosting a couple, that's 15cm extra wiggle room they'll definitely appreciate.

Alternatively, the MADE Haru Large Sofa Bed does offer even more space with a 143cm width, but it also costs more, coming in at £550 for the larger size.

(Image credit: Next)

To my mind, that makes the Palma sofa bed great value for the money, as well as being a space-saving and stylish addition to the home. And it seems I'm not alone in thinking so.

'The sofa is comfortable, conveniently space-saving, easy to open out into a bed and to fold back up again,' shares one 5-star reviewer of the Palma on the Next website. 'Fabulous,' says another. 'I want another one when funds allow.'

Plus, according to Next shoppers, the Palma is the ideal solution for last-minute hosting.

'I am really pleased with this sofa bed,' says one reviewer. 'It looks like a stylish sofa and folds out to a normal side double bed. Really pleased we invested in this. Will suit my family when they stay at Christmas.'

(Image credit: Next)

'Researched in a hurry due to sudden additional guests arriving over Xmas,' says another reviewer who bought the sofa bed last year. 'I am so glad that I was persuaded by reading all the good reviews. No regrets at all. Converting it from a sofa to a bed is very straightforward and quick. It looks great too!'

'Brilliant design,' says a third. 'I was looking for a spare single fold-out bed which could serve as an attractive seat, on short notice of a family visit, and this is perfect. It’s also very well made and comfortable as a seat. Ordered mid-week and delivered on the following Monday. Family arriving this afternoon!'

In fact, the only negatives I can see are related to the sofa bed's comfort in bed form. A few reviewers note that the sofa bed is quite firm for sleeping on, which is similar to how I found the Habitat Roma and MADE Haru when I tested them in store. However, thankfully, that's nothing that the addition of a good mattress topper can't solve.

(Image credit: Next)

'You will need a good mattress topper, but other than that, it fits the bill perfectly,' shares one reviewer. 'The sofa is comfy to sit on, but when converted to a bed, it is a little firm for my liking,' says another. 'As a result, I purchased a mattress topper.'

That does mean you'll need to factor the cost of a mattress topper into your purchase, but I've rounded up three of the best value mattress toppers I've tested below. And even with the addition of some extra cushioning, I still think the Palma sofa bed's under £500 price tag makes it a great value buy.