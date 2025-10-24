I hate cleaning, which is why I’m trying social media’s latest craze to clean my home – I can do it from my phone

Do you hate cleaning? If finding the motivation and then keeping it going is something you struggle with, then the current viral trend of dopamine cleaning could be exactly the tonic you need to get up and start cleaning.

I’ve always felt slightly suspicious of people who earnestly say they love cleaning. I can think of lots of things I love, and cleaning doesn’t make the top ten. Of course, I enjoy a tidy home, and I have a cleaning schedule I follow religiously (out of obligation, of course).

When I’m cleaning, I’m cleaning for the reward of a peaceful, tidy home that smells good (thanks to the best cleaning products around). And that’s what dopamine cleaning is all about - reward. Using apps to earn points and rewards, social media has found a new way to clean.

What is dopamine cleaning?

Scrolling through TikTok and Instagram recently, I have seen countless videos of users using ‘cleaning apps’. By turning cleaning to-do lists into games, these cleaning apps are designed to make chores fun and rewards rather than, well, chores.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

‘People are realising that cleaning can actually feel good when it’s framed as progress instead of punishment. Content on apps such as TikTok, which is home to 'cleantok', tap into that dopamine hit we get from ticking things off a list - it’s gamifying the everyday, and right now, people really respond to that as it's something achievable you go do at home for a bit of feel good,’ explains Luke Arnel-Cameron, founder of Yass Clean and popular Clean-toker on TikTok .

So-called ‘cleaning apps’ have risen in popularity alongside self-care and well-being apps, which help users track everything from their sleep to their mood and energy levels. Popular cleaning apps include Sweepy , which creates a cleaning schedule for users and even allows them to compete against family members and earn points for completed chores.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

‘Apps like Sweepy or Tody break cleaning into manageable goals, rewarding you for ticking them off, which keeps motivation high. It helps you pause from the mindless, endless scrubbing and get a sense of satisfaction from the progress,’ says Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager, Total Clean .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘These tools help households stay organised, delegate tasks fairly, and keep everyone accountable, which can ease a lot of domestic tension. They also create regular cleaning habits that naturally improve hygiene and comfort.’

If you’re a person who struggles with decision fatigue or motivation when it comes to cleaning, these apps’ sole purpose is to make chores more manageable and even fun. You may go from hating having to clean your oven to racing to tick it off your list. It is important, however, not to rely solely on apps to complete chores.

‘The only downside is relying too much on the app for motivation. It’s a great kickstarter, but the goal should be to build lasting habits, so eventually, the satisfaction of a clean space becomes the reward itself,’ confirms Luke.

‘For a lot of people, getting started is the hardest part. When you add a little structure and instant reward, it turns cleaning from a chore into a challenge - and that shift makes all the difference,’ says Luke.

Whether you're looking to motivate yourself or even other family members who may not be pulling their weight when it comes to cleaning, apps can introduce a fun and competitive edge. Would you be up for the challenge?