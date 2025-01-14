A patterned sofa can instantly elevate your space, but interiors experts warn this new trend will age quickly unless you follow one simple rule
Give your patterned sofa a timeless, not trendy, appeal
Patterned sofas are emerging as the latest micro trend for 2025, but this doesn’t mean you should be rushing out to buy a new one, as experts have warned this trend may not age well.
Looking at this year’s sofa trends, we’ve opted for warm, cosy and comfortable styles. However, bold patterned sofas seem to be emerging as a breakthrough trend with celebrities, such as Demi Moore, leading the way.
The actress revealed her stunning hexagonal sofa on Instagram, and her followers flooded the comments to compliment her jewel-toned couch. But is this look worth investing in? With trend cycles moving ever so quickly, we asked the experts whether this was just a flash in the pan, or one that will stand the test of time.
The patterned sofa micro trend explained
The patterned sofa trend requires you to be bold in your choices. A maximalist look, it’s encouraging you to think out of the box when it comes to your living room ideas.
‘Patterned sofas are trending as the demand for more characterful and colourful interiors continues to rise. However, buying a sofa is a big investment so it’s important to consider this purchase carefully and not to blindly follow trends,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse.
‘After all, a sofa isn’t something that is swapped out at the start of a new season or in line with changing trends. However, for those who love patterns and want to create a bold focal point in their living room, I would recommend that they follow their heart and invest in a patterned sofa. I’d recommend ordering swatches so that you can judge how the fabric will look in different lighting and decide if it works within your existing space.’
When investing in a sofa, ideally, you want to choose a sofa that will last. This means you may want to consider avoiding micro-trends that can become dated during your sofa's ten to 20-year lifespan. However, you should also choose furniture that is reflective of your personality — if bold patterns are your thing, then go for it.
How to style a patterned sofa
‘Due to a patterned sofa's bold and intricate nature, it must be incorporated into a room intentionally. Adding a patterned sofa without considering the room’s features and colour scheme can result in an unflattering appearance. The key is to use the patterned settee to enhance the room’s aesthetic and create an eclectic harmony with the rest of the room,’ says Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Lovesofas.
‘Over-styling with cushions and throws, especially patterned soft furnishings, can overwhelm a sofa and lead to a cluttered look. Avoid this mishap and stick to a less-is-more approach to allow the patterned sofa to become the room’s focal point.’
As well as going for a less-is-more approach when styling your sofa, you should also consider the type of pattern too, as some have a more timeless aesthetic than others.
‘My advice would be to choose a classic pattern that has stood the time – a floral or a stripe is a perfect choice and as these designs have been popular for decades, they really are timeless. Style the sofa alongside neutral walls and pale wooden furniture, or if you wish to go all out, combine it with patterned accessories, from lampshades to rugs – just ensure that there is a common colourway that ties the scheme together for a cohesive look,’ says Lena.
‘Aside from aesthetics, a patterned sofa is also a practical option for those who have children or pets – a patterned sofa is more forgiving of stains, compared to a plain or neutral colour which is a key consideration when choosing a sofa.’
If you want to test out the trend without the expense of buying a new sofa, you could always invest in a patterned sofa cover instead, like this one from Amazon.
Shop patterned sofas
Stripes have a timeless appeal, which means they are unlikely to become dated. Pair this with plain coloured cushions for a uniformed look.
William Morris is an excellent example of timless design with his patterns staying stylish for over a century.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
